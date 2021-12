It’s a shame that the ultimate ambition for many successful politicians must be to become prime minister. The skills earned during years at the coalface often leave the rising star deeply under-prepared for the top job, which requires an altogether different set of talents and personal characteristics. It’s no good being a great politician inside No 10; once there, you have to ditch politics and practice statecraft instead. You have to show leadership, measure, poise. Boris Johnson was always going to be found wanting.What makes Boris (look, we all know who I’m talking about even if I only use...

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO