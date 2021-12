Re: “Welcome to the GOP, Rep. Guillen,” Another View, Thursday:. I am sure Hector De Leon is a fine man. He is a conservative and believes in the American Dream. Unfortunately, he is living a life of disillusionment or hypocrisy when he describes the Republican Party of today. This party is running Texas and doing so badly. This party has passed legislation to hamper minorities and our ability to vote. This party has no regard for a woman’s independence with her body nor transgender freedoms. This party is just short of burning our children’s textbooks based upon concerns about educators “teaching the wrong thing.” This party is trying to build a wall on our border to block those who want to become part of the “American Dream” De Leon says is so important to him.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO