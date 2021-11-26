PRODUCTION: Croatian Screenwriter and Director Arsen Oremović Films The Head of a Big Fish

FNE spoke with Ukrainian director Christina Tynkevych, who makes her feature film debut with How is Katia?. Christina Tynkevych: How is Katia? was born out of my feature short Solatium, which also dealt with the themes of grief and vengeance, and had a similar plot conflict at its core (a paramedic arrives on a call and has to make a decision on whether she saves the person who killed her child or lets him die). However, being limited by the constraints of a short film, I could not explore the potential of the story in its fullest. I was compelled to dig deeper and examine my protagonist’s moral transformation in detail, with an appropriate pace. It took me three years to develop the initial premise into a feature. Many characters and story elements have changed drastically during the development process, but the one thing that stayed was the actress playing the protagonist of the film, Anastasia Karpenko.

