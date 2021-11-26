ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

PRODUCTION: Croatian Screenwriter and Director Arsen Oremović Films The Head of a Big Fish

By Milena Zajović
filmneweurope.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZAGREB: The shooting of the debut feature film The Head of a Big Fish by screenwriter and director Arsen Oremović, produced by Maja Vukić and her company Izazov 365, started on 19 November 2021 in the Dubrovčak Desni municipality in Croatia. The crew has now moved to Zagreb, where the filming...

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

A Minute With: 'Shepherd' actor and director on the horror film

LONDON (Reuters) - Tom Hughes stars in British indie horror “Shepherd”, portraying a widower seeking respite from his wife’s death by taking a job on a barren Scottish island. But what first appears as a remote getaway turns into a terrifying nightmare as Hughes’ character Eric, a shepherd, is haunted...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

Croatian films at PÖFF Shorts in Tallinn

Two Croatian titles, one of which will appear in the main competition programme, screening at PÖFF Shorts, the short film and animation festival held in Tallinn, Estonia. The festival runs 16th – 24th November, in parallel to the 25th Black Nights Film Festival which will show a minority Croatian co-production The Cars We Drove into Capitalism directed by Boris Missirkov and Georgi Bogdanov.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR2021: Oksana Sarkisova Director of Verzió Film Festival

BUDAPEST: FNE spoke to Oksana Sarkisova, Director of Hungary’s Verzió Film Festival, which took place with screenings in Budapest 9-14 November in cinemas, and with its Industry section online 15-21 November 2021. FNE’s livestream Visegrad YR2021 took place on 12 November within the programme of the Verzió Film Festival, where...
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘Airplane’ Director To Make All New Spoof Film

To this very day you will hear people say, “And don’t call me Shirley” or “I like my coffee how I like my men…” These are just some of the many enduring quotes from the hit, pioneering spoof film “Airplane.” It cannot be understated how much “Airplane” has been referenced in popular culture since it was released more than 40 years ago.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatian#Big Fish#Screenwriting#Dubrov Ak#Romanian#The Ngo Metonimija#Izazov 365 Lrb
azpbs.org

American Exile director previews film ahead of premiere

Award-winning filmmaker John Valdez is known for his documentaries about the Latino experience in America. His latest film, “American Exile,” tells the stories of Latino military veterans who have been deported, and it premieres here on PBS tonight. We spoke with John Valdez about filmmaking and “American Exile.”. Valdez said...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR2021: Tamas Liszka: Budapest Cinemas Group

FNE’s Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Hungarian Tamas Liszka who is head of the Budapest Cinemas Group, about the challenges he has faced as a cinema operator during the pandemic, as well as about the post-pandemic recovery of the Hungarian exhibition. Tamas talks about films, audiences, and solidarity, which cinema critically needs today.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
filmneweurope.com

FNE Interview with Christina Tynkevych, Director of How is Katia?

FNE spoke with Ukrainian director Christina Tynkevych, who makes her feature film debut with How is Katia?. Christina Tynkevych: How is Katia? was born out of my feature short Solatium, which also dealt with the themes of grief and vengeance, and had a similar plot conflict at its core (a paramedic arrives on a call and has to make a decision on whether she saves the person who killed her child or lets him die). However, being limited by the constraints of a short film, I could not explore the potential of the story in its fullest. I was compelled to dig deeper and examine my protagonist’s moral transformation in detail, with an appropriate pace. It took me three years to develop the initial premise into a feature. Many characters and story elements have changed drastically during the development process, but the one thing that stayed was the actress playing the protagonist of the film, Anastasia Karpenko.
MOVIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
The Independent

George Clooney criticises people who filmed him lying on the ground after his motorbike crash

George Clooney has said that members of the public filmed him after he had a major motorbike crash in 2018.The actor was driving at 75mph in Sardinia when a car turned in front of him and sent him flying over the handlebars.In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney said he feared he would die. “I was waiting for my switch to turn off,” he said. The actor added that after the crash, he was lying on the ground and screaming, and a crowd of people gathered around him, filming him on their phones.“If you’re in the public...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Princeton Times Leader

C.S. Lewis still deserves to be heard, says director of new film

Acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Norman Stone says the words of Christian author and apologist C.S. Lewis resonate today as strongly as ever. Fans of Lewis, who died in 1963, grow every year. A quarter of a billion books have been sold and the book sales increase annually with more and more attracted to what he wrote.
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Cartoon Brew

30 Years Ago: The CG Secrets of the Ballroom Sequence in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

In 1991, it was still the very early days of relying on digital techniques to help make animated features, and even live-action features. Although Disney had began using its Pixar-developed Computer Animation Production System (CAPS) system for digital ink and paint and Pixar itself had already demonstrated the power of cg animation in several shorts, computer animated features were still something to dream of. But then came Beauty and the Beast’s ballroom dance sequence, in which the possibilities of digital techniques were explored a little further.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy