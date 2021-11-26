ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The men who killed Ahmaud Arbery may have been doomed by their own words

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man’s killing into the national...

arcamax.com

LZ Granderson: Who else has been terrorized and killed by police where Ahmaud Arbery was murdered?

Caroline Small was just 35 years old when she died. Already struggling with mental health issues as well as drug and alcohol addiction, it is believed her divorce, which had just been finalized days earlier, contributed to her poor state of mind when a Glynn County officer approached her as she sat in her running car. Someone had called police believing Small was doing drugs.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Greg Mcmichael
MLive

Men who pursued Ahmaud Arbery convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Southern Poverty Law Center

Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: Conviction of men who killed unarmed Black jogger a necessary step, but issues in our justice system must still be addressed

A jury today convicted Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The trio, all of whom are white, jumped into a truck and chased Arbery, a Black man who was jogging through a south Georgia neighborhood outside of Brunswick, and then shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Yussuf Mustapha: 14-year-old among four teenagers jailed for life after murder of schoolboy Keon Lincoln

Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rival gang shootout that left one dead caught in shocking CCTV footage

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two rival gangs had a fierce gun battle in broad daylight which left a 22-year-old man dead. Naasir Francis was shot 13 times following a disorder between rival groups in Lozells, Birmingham, on August 26 last year. Paramedics rushed him to hospital with gunshot wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Professional Boxer Identified As Suspect Wanted For Turlock Road Rage That Left Person Unconscious

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives say the suspect wanted in an apparent case of road rage that ended with a person unconscious is a professional boxer from Turlock. The original incident happened back on the night of Nov. 16. Turlock police say a person was left unconscious and with great bodily injuries after a road rage incident. Police released a photo of the suspect after the incident, but investigators have since learned that the wanted man is none other than 31-year-old Turlock resident Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp. Sharp is a professional boxer, police say. His most recent professional fight, according to BoxRec.com, was a loss on Jan. 30, 2021 to Atif Oberlton at the Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles. He has a career record of 4-3. Turlock police say Sharp’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he is known to frequent the Modesto, Turlock and Merced areas. Anyone who sees Sharp is urged to not approach him and instead call authorities.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,” the...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thought Catalog

The Police Put Him In Handcuffs And Took Him Away. They Weren’t The Police.

On February 22, 2006 a 51-year-old out of work accountant named Andrew Ramsey and his partner, Beverley Sinclair, were returning home from an evening out in Glasgow, Scotland. When the couple reached their house they noticed a black Honda Accord. Two plainclothes police officers emerged from the vehicle, addressed the couple by name, and “arrested” Andrew Ramsey. Beverley watched as they handcuffed Andrew and put him in the back of their car and drove away.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

