ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Priti Patel needs to face facts – the risk of drowning is not enough to deter people from coming to Britain

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the circumstances, Priti Patel could hardly have been her usual aggressive, partisan, scornful self when she made her statement to parliament about the people who lost their lives in the...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Liverpool bombing linked to ‘dysfunctional’ asylum system, claims Priti Patel

The suspect in the suicide bombing in Liverpool was able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” asylum system to remain in the UK, Priti Patel has said.The home secretary linked the case to the “complete merry-go-round” of the system, claiming that a “whole industry” was devoted to defending the rights of individuals intent on causing harm.Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, reportedly arrived from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year, but remained in the UK.Al Swealmeen died in the blast in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.According newspaper reports, Ms Patel told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of stoking anger against lawyers with ‘grotesque’ comments after Liverpool bombing

Priti Patel has been accused of stoking anger against lawyers with “grotesque” comments over the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing. The home secretary told journalists on a flight to Washington that the attack was a reflection of Britain’s “dysfunctional” asylum system and took aim at a “whole professional legal services industry that has based itself on rights of appeal”.“It's a complete merry-go-round and it has been exploited - a whole sort of professional legal services industry has based itself on rights of appeal, going to the courts day-in day-out at the expense of the taxpayers through legal aid,” she was quoted...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Priti Patel
Telegraph

Priti Patel plans Greek-style clampdown on migrants

Priti Patel is planning a Greek-style crackdown on migrants, with new restrictions on asylum seekers amid an escalating European crisis. Channel migrants held in new purpose-built reception centres will have to obey strict rules or risk losing their right to claim asylum. The Home Secretary plans to model the centres...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Britain#Migrant Crisis#Uk
The Independent

Boris Johnson strayed from ‘objective meaning’ of bullying to back Priti Patel, High Court told

Boris Johnson deviated from the “objective meaning” of bullying to back Priti Patel over her alleged behaviour towards civil servants, the High Court has been told.The prime minister found that the home secretary had not breached a code that sets standards of behaviour for government ministers last November.A statement said Mr Johnson had noted “that the home secretary was unaware of the impact that she had” and was “sorry for inadvertently upsetting those with whom she was working”.Sir Alex Allan, an independent adviser who found Ms Patel had breached the ministerial code, resigned after the prime minister rejected his...
U.K.
newschain

Calls for Priti Patel to apologise and withdraw comments about Liverpool bomber

The Home Secretary has been asked to apologise for comments she made in the wake of the Liverpool bombing that left her accused of stoking anger against lawyers. Earlier this week Priti Patel claimed the suspect, Emad Al Swealmeen, who lodged an appeal when his asylum claim was rejected after arriving in the UK, had been able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” immigration system by staying in the country.
U.K.
The Independent

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Avoid ‘dehumanising’ the dead in Channel tragedy, Priti Patel tells BBC

Priti Patel is to ask the BBC and other media to reconsider the use of “dehumanising” language when referring to migrants. The Home Secretary made the pledge after being urged by an SNP MP to take action on the BBC’s use of “migrants” for the 27 men, women and children who died when their dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Priti Patel launches public inquiry into Novichok death of Dawn Sturgess in Salisbury

A public inquiry has been launched following the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was unwittingly poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok, Priti Patel has announced. The Home Secretary granted permission for the 44-year-old's inquest to be converted into a public inquiry to better examine any possible Russian involvement, after the coroner warned an inquest could not find any civil or criminal liability.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Observer view on Priti Patel’s fake migrant crisis

Home secretaries from both main parties have scapegoated asylum seekers in attempts to endear themselves to voters in recent decades. But none with the fervour of Priti Patel, who in her two-year tenure at the Home Office has announced a series of initiatives to put people off seeking asylum in the UK. Wave machines in the Channel, flying asylum seekers to inhospitable islands thousands of miles away to be processed, criminalising those who rescue people drowning at sea: all are recent measures proposed by the home secretary regardless of their compatibility with international law and Britain’s moral obligations.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson has only just noticed that Priti Patel is not up to the job

Eleven years after the Conservatives entered government, and two and a half years after Boris Johnson entered Downing Street, the home secretary has described the asylum system as “dysfunctional” and the prime minister has ordered an urgent review. All prime ministers are ill-prepared for some problems, but the current one...
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

Priti Patel failing over small boat Channel crossings, Labour says

Priti Patel's "incompetence" in dealing with small boats crossing the Channel is "dangerous", Labour has said. More than 24,700 people have made the crossing from France to the UK by boat so far this year to seek asylum or to immigrate - almost three times the total of 8,500 in 2020.
INDIA
The Independent

Lord Chief Justice defends lawyers after Priti Patel attacks

The country’s most senior judge has defended lawyers and said “everyone is entitled” to representation after the home secretary renewed her attacks on the legal profession. Responding to the Liverpool bombing last week, Priti Patel said a “professional legal services industry” was exploiting a “merry-go-round” of asylum appeals and “defending individuals that cause the most appalling crimes against British citizens”.The home secretary has railed against what she calls “activist lawyers” since last year, including in a tweet posted days before a man allegedly attempted a far-right terror attack targeting a law firm involved in deportation cases.At a press conference on...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy