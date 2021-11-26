Ruth Leon London theatre pocket review… Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike – Charing Cross Theatre

Imagine a story of an 11-ish-year-old girl caught up in a catastrophic weather event. It lurches her away from familiar surroundings and forces her to embark on an epic, heroic adventure so that she can return home. Along the way she meets some kooky characters who help her fight monsters and evil-doers. Sound familiar? Now shift that story from old Kansas to contemporary San Diego, replace the terrier with a little brother, re-imagine Dorothy as an empowered, strong-willed badass, and throw in a holiday angle. What you get is José Rivera’s “Maricela de la Luz Lights the World,” currently running at Fells Point Corner Theatre. As the second show of FPCT’s season, “Maricela” has the daunting challenge of following last month’s superb “Wit” (our review). Fortunately for the company and its audiences, this production is an absolute delight.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO