Ruth Leon London theatre pocket review… Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike – Charing Cross Theatre

Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike at Charing Cross Theatre Review. The playwright Christopher Durang says that his delightful play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, currently at the Charing Cross Theatre, “takes...

BBC

Stephen Sondheim: London's West End to dim lights for theatre icon

The lights in London's West End will be dimmed as theatres pay tribute to legendary US composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim who has died aged 91. The composer and lyricist, famous for creating the musical Sweeney Todd, was described as one of theatre's "greatest geniuses" after his death on Friday.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Rockets and Blue Lights – National Theatre

​The National has just added this new play by Winsome Pinnock to their online repertoire. It’s a co-production with the Manchester Royal Exchange and is directed, brilliantly, by Miranda Cromwell. This is a play of massive ambition which seeks to tell many stories about slavery, about art, and about the nature of history itself.
THEATER & DANCE
theartsdesk.com

Alfie Brown, Soho Theatre review - a contrarian on great form

Alfie Brown doesn't spare himself as he delves into sensitive subjects — Brown is perhaps taking a sensible precaution over being misunderstood because he's a contrarian comic who is happy to tackle sensitive subjects – unplanned parenthood, racism and paedophilia inprevious shows – and here he delves into mental health and white male privilege.
ENTERTAINMENT
theartsdesk.com

A Merchant of Venice, Playground Theatre review - Shylock supreme in a pared-down production

Moment of judgment: from left, John McAndrew, Alexander Knox, Mary Chater, Peter TateImages - © Guy Bell. Perhaps. The anti-Semitism of the Venetian bourse is certainly pronounced in Alexander’s updating of the action to a contemporary Rialto, in which the mobile phone has taken on plenty of the lifting in terms of dramatic development. But Alexander’s refashioning of the title pales into insignificance compared to what he has done with the text itself. This is a Merchant pared down to a cast of six, the five principle players and a composite, Solania (Mary Chater), who collects the various supporting (all male) roles. Running at around the two-hour mark, with interval, it’s a dramatic foreshortening that cuts away a great deal of chaff, often in a very welcome way.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Putting It Together – Sondheim Review

​This is a musical revue showcasing the songs of Stephen Sondheim. Drawing its title from a song in Sunday in the Park with George, it was devised by Sondheim and Julia McKenzie. There have been a number of productions, beginning with its premiere in England in 1992, Broadway in 1999 and the West End in 2014.
PERFORMING ARTS
uatrav.com

Review: TheatreSquared’s intimate Spring Theatre overflows with ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

When an overworked, middle-aged writer and stay-at-home mom gets an email from an old friend asking her to take over his role as an anonymous online advice columnist, she has every reason to say no. She is already overwhelmed trying to find time to finish her next novel in between packing lunches and doing endless loads of laundry, and the position is unpaid to boot. So, of course, she says yes.
THEATER & DANCE
Florida Weekly

BROADWAY PALM DINNER THEATRE

This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. A holiday song and dance extravaganza for all ages. Set in Hollywood in the late 1920s, the story focuses on Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden and Lockwood’s leading lady Lina Lamont, whose lessthan pleasant vocal tones make her an improbable contender for stardom in the new talking pictures.
FORT MYERS, FL
Christopher Durang
Michael Maloney
Janie Dee
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Great Leap’ at Round House Theatre

Lauren Yee’s “The Great Leap” is raucously funny, incredibly profane, not for the kids, thoughtful, and will leave you uncomfortable. The latter is not a bad thing—but you may well have to put aside visceral reactions to sit with and reflect on those reactions. …these four actors are brilliant in...
THEATER & DANCE
carolinacurtaincall.com

REVIEW: Market Theatre Aces ‘Spelling Bee’ in Spellbound Indoor Debut

After a mega-successful outdoor run of Mamma Mia! in Anderson’s Wren Park and the unfortunate cancellation of follow-up Shrek due to too many patrons and too few masking up, The Market Theatre Company stepped back inside the Arts Center last weekend for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The...
THEATER & DANCE
theartsdesk.com

The Wife of Willesden, Kiln Theatre review - a saucy ode to Brent

Indhu Rubasingham’s staging at the Kiln Theatre rattles along with warmth, wit, and a whole lot of heart. The premise is a little flimsy, but forgivably so. Brent has been voted London’s Borough of Culture, and the landlady of the Sir Colin Campbell has organised an open mic night to celebrate. A character called the Author (Crystal Condie, pictured below, looking rather like Smith) laments that there’s no women going up to the mic, only men. And then Alvita (Clare Perkins), the Wife of Willesden, struts onto the pub’s sticky floor. Five husbands down, and she’s showing no sign of stopping.
ENTERTAINMENT
#London Theatre#Spike Charing Cross
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Maricela de la Luz Lights the World’ at Fells Point Corner Theatre

Imagine a story of an 11-ish-year-old girl caught up in a catastrophic weather event. It lurches her away from familiar surroundings and forces her to embark on an epic, heroic adventure so that she can return home. Along the way she meets some kooky characters who help her fight monsters and evil-doers. Sound familiar? Now shift that story from old Kansas to contemporary San Diego, replace the terrier with a little brother, re-imagine Dorothy as an empowered, strong-willed badass, and throw in a holiday angle. What you get is José Rivera’s “Maricela de la Luz Lights the World,” currently running at Fells Point Corner Theatre. As the second show of FPCT’s season, “Maricela” has the daunting challenge of following last month’s superb “Wit” (our review). Fortunately for the company and its audiences, this production is an absolute delight.
BALTIMORE, MD
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ at Theater J

With over 14 million copies sold, Tuesdays with Morrie stands among the most popular and most read books in the world. What makes Mitch Albom’s memoir of the days he shared with his dying former professor Morrie Schwartz so enduringly popular? Perhaps it’s because, as Morrie suggests, when it comes to “that last journey into the great unknown… most people want to know what to pack.” The universality of death, mourning, and searching for a meaning, all wrapped in a story of growth and redemption, help explain why Albom’s book has found such a broad audience. Adapted for the stage, “Tuesdays with Morrie” continues to dampen cheeks and warm hearts in a new production at Theater J, America’s largest Jewish theater.
THEATER & DANCE
chicagotheatrereview.com

Chicago Theatre Review

Almost every little girl who has ever seen the 2013 animated Disney film, and there are thousands of them, owns an Elsa or Anna costume and knows all the words to the movie’s powerhouse ballad, “Let It Go.” The story behind both the movie and the stage version isn’t too complicated. The plot, like “Wicked,” is moving tale of female friendship and empowerment in a world that’s largely run by men.
CHICAGO, IL
thegazette.com

Review: ‘Cinderella’ brings magic to Theatre Cedar Rapids stage

CEDAR RAPIDS — All that glitters is gold with the new Broadway version of “Cinderella,” onstage through Dec. 19 at Theatre Cedar Rapids. This sparkling refresh of a tale as old as time lands beautifully in the present while preserving elements of the past that has had viewers swooning since the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical debuted on TV in 1957, then landed on stage a year later in London, and in the U.S. in 1961.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Theater & Dance
pagosadailypost.com

THEATRE REVIEW: Pleasantly Surprised by Curtains Up ‘Cinderella’

To cap off last weekend, I took my daughter to see Curtains Up Pagosa’s latest production, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. To be honest, I hadn’t expected to walk out of the auditorium on Sunday afternoon so impressed — and proud of the amateur creatives bringing this delightful work to our small community.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘My Children! My Africa! at Washington Stage Guild

Washington Stage Guild’s current production of ‘My Children! My Africa!’ is as relevant today as it was in 1989. Thirty-two years have passed, and Black people are still affected by centuries of systemic racism, and white people are still asking Black people to do the emotional and intellectual and psychological work of deconstructing and demolishing racism for them.
THEATER & DANCE
onstageblog.com

Review: 'Holiday Inn' at Shaw's Festival Theatre, Niagara on the Lake, Ontario

The Shaw Festival’s winter program continues with the opening of a sparkling production of ‘Holiday Inn’ with music by Irving Berlin, one of the greatest song writers in history. One could toss a cast into a cornfield and a hit would somehow ensue with Berlin songs. However, the Shaw producers clearly knew how to respect the master’s material and built a stunning show around stunning songs. We often use the term ‘ensemble’ to describe a particularly tight cast, but we can consider this musical to be an ‘ensemble’ of leadership in that every department – music, acting, lighting, sets, choreography, costumes – was on full creative display.
PERFORMING ARTS

