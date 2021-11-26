Ruth Leon London theatre pocket review… Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike – Charing Cross Theatre

Moment of judgment: from left, John McAndrew, Alexander Knox, Mary Chater, Peter TateImages - © Guy Bell. Perhaps. The anti-Semitism of the Venetian bourse is certainly pronounced in Alexander’s updating of the action to a contemporary Rialto, in which the mobile phone has taken on plenty of the lifting in terms of dramatic development. But Alexander’s refashioning of the title pales into insignificance compared to what he has done with the text itself. This is a Merchant pared down to a cast of six, the five principle players and a composite, Solania (Mary Chater), who collects the various supporting (all male) roles. Running at around the two-hour mark, with interval, it’s a dramatic foreshortening that cuts away a great deal of chaff, often in a very welcome way.
Comments / 0