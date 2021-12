The emergence of a heavily mutated new strain of Covid-19 in South Africa, labeled B.1.1.529, has sent Asian investors scurrying for the exit door. The UK has paused flights from South Africa and five other neighbouring countries. We can expect more of the same elsewhere, the complacency seen with the emergence of delta in India being a lesson harshly learned. Two cases with the new variant have already been detected in Hong Kong today. There are also media reports this morning about tightening virus restrictions in parts of China.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO