Equities need to hold above immediate supports to bounce back. After the Dow fell sharply yesterday on Fed chair Powell’s statement, there could be chances of a fall to 34000 if it does not recover and bounce back immediately tonight. Dax needs to hold above 15000-15250 to rise again in the near term. Nikkei and Shanghai need to hold above 28500 and 3550 to turn bullish for the near term. Nifty trades within 16800-17400 and we need to see if it breaks below 16800 or attempts to rise higher. Sensex has scope to test 56500-56000 before bouncing from there.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO