This season, the USC women’s volleyball team has struggled and lost matches it should not. On Friday, USC did the opposite, defeating UCLA, the No. 13 team in the nation. “Tonight, you saw a team that was struggling at times and then put on a masterful performance,” head coach Brad Keller said. “You saw the potential of what this team is and they got to do it in front of a big crowd.”

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO