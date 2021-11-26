ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunit scores $61M in pre-IPO in South Korea

By Adam Ang
mobihealthnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI startup Lunit has raised $61 million in a fundraiser ahead of its initial public offering at the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations early next year. The round was participated by US investors HealthQuest Capital, Casdin Capital, and American Cancer Society BrightEdge, as well as Asian investors Tybourne Capital Management and...

www.mobihealthnews.com

