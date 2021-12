Drug overdose deaths in the United States have hit a record high as more than 100,000 people lost their lives in the last 12 months, according to new data.The provisional figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) represent a 28.5 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier, driven mostly by a surge in deaths linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl.Experts cited the increased availability of fentanyl and the impact of the pandemic in causing a rise in overdose deaths, as many addicts were prevented from seeking treatment due to public health restrictions. A...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO