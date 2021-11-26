ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They see me trollin’, they hatin’….The most trolled celebrities in the Twittersphere

By Bang Showbiz
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to social media, some people don't think twice about throwing hate at...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Billboard

Kehlani Appreciates People Respecting Their Pronouns: ‘You Really See Me’

Kehlani opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Nov. 30) about why it’s validating when others use their preferred she/they pronouns. “I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they,’ the singer mused in a sit-down with Byrdie. “It feels like…you really see me.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fame And Fortune
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Decider

Joy Behar Under Fire for Comments About Coming Out on ‘The View’

“I would like to suggest that everybody out there come out to your family this Thanksgiving,” Behar said bluntly. “Just come out. See what happens.”. While she earned some approval, most of the panel was still confused. “I’m sorry,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg responded. “I’m just curious. Come out the door? Come out — what do you mean?”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one. The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire. The two wore matching orange dresses that...
TENNIS
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Seemingly Addresses Lil Baby Controversy: "Built To Last"

Are they or aren't they dating has been the question roaming around social media as it pertains to rumors involving Lil Baby and Saweetie. The pair of rappers have been the talk of social media in recent days after a report alleged that they were seen shopping together. According to Hollywood Unlocked, they broke the story from a source who claimed that there was a video that showed Baby and Saweetie spending a few dollars at a luxury store. In fact, it was reported that Lil Baby dropped $100K on the "Tap In" hitmaker.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Saweetie Slays Sexy Performances Of ‘Icy Type’, ‘My Type’ & ‘Best Friend’ On ‘SNL’

Saweetie brought the house down on ‘SNL’! The ‘My Type’ rapper looked sensational as she showed off her dance moves and performed her new song for the 1st time. Saweetie, 28, brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of banger “My Type.” She stunned in a Cinderella style gown as she showed off her bright red hair on the Nov. 20 episode, giving us all the 1920’s showgirl vibes. The performance was an unexpected turn from Saweetie, who pulled it off with her two dancers effortlessly.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Rally Around Vanessa Lachey After Her Emotional Instagram Post

It was meant to be a celebratory week at the Lachey household. Vanessa Lachey, star of NCIS: Hawai'i, celebrated Thanksgiving with family and then got ready to embark on a tour for her new cookbook, Life From Scratch, which comes out November 30. But first, she took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news with her fans. Her beloved Yorkiepoo, Wookie, passed away at age 15.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
