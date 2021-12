If you’re dying to get your mitts on Google’s newest flagship smartphone but have been waiting for a discount, then the first Pixel 6 Black Friday deal has finally arrived. Better yet, you don’t even have to switch service providers or sign up for any new plans as you do with most Black Friday phone deals, as this one comes unlocked so you can activate it with a carrier of your choosing. The sales started early this year and the best Black Friday deals are already going fast, though, so you’ll have to hurry. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google Pixel 6 and how you can save some cash right now.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO