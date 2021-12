The Moorhead Business Association celebrated its tenth birthday last week … on the 11th anniversary of its founding. The reason, of course, was the Covid-19 pandemic. “We couldn’t get together last year, so we had to delay,” executive director Sheri Larson pointed out to the nearly 150 members who gathered at the Courtyard by Marriott on Nov. 11. But aside from not planning the canceled gala 12 months ago, she and assistant director Nick Lehr have had plenty on their plate to keep them busy.

