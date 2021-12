If Ohio State was looking to get right in its first return home after suffering two non-conference defeats in the past three games, this might not be the right matchup. The Buckeyes host the nation’s top-ranked team in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Tuesday when Duke comes to town fresh off a win over then-No. 1 Gonzaga, and the Blue Devils are off to an undefeated start through the first seven games of Mike Krzyzewski’s final season at the helm of the program.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO