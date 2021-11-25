ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

A new website promises better Thanksgiving dinner conversations

By Connor Donevan
KEDM
 6 days ago

This year, you can add an insurrection, vaccination status and the nature of truth itself to the list of topics that could threaten to derail your Thanksgiving dinner. And since we're well into the day, maybe they already have. But if it's not too late and you're - I don't know...

www.kedm.org

Macomb Daily

Vaccine adds new wrinkle to Thanksgiving dinner family dynamics

Please pass the yams and remember to hold your opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine. It could be a conversation at a dinner table near you. This will be the first Thanksgiving during the pandemic where vaccine status plays a role. Families are often divided by those who are vaccinated and...
WBUR

How to navigate difficult conversations this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is Thursday, and some are feeling the anxiety already. Seeing family in-person again could mean being exposed to painful, unpleasant interactions. How do we navigate difficult conversations when reuniting with family? When should we set boundaries and when should we tackle a thorny subject straight on? We take listener calls with Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, an advocate, facilitator and a founding-pastor at New Roots AME church in Dorchester, as well as Omar Ruiz, a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner of the practice TalkThinkThrive.
Audie Cornish
Tom Hanks
ksl.com

How to have meaningful Thanksgiving conversations

This story is sponsored by thememories. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to get to know loved ones on a deeper level. Before anyone has the chance to address the elephant (or donkey) in the room this year, use these tips to avoid topics of debate and have discussions of a lifetime. Forget what you hate about Thanksgiving conversations and focus on those you love. Even if you aren't able to gather around the dinner table, you can still talk meaningfully with older friends and relatives via a virtual feast or an old-fashioned phone call.
KEDM

For wellness community, social media often a conduit for misinformation

Health experts warn that low vaccination rates may help create favorable conditions for new COVID variants like omicron to emerge. In some parts of the world, as in southern Africa, the concern is often the low number of vaccine doses available. Here in the U.S., the bigger problem is that millions of people, about 30% of the population, have not yet received even a single COVID vaccine dose.
The Daily American

Letter: Why aren't Americans rejecting socialism?

I recall writing a letter to the editor quite a few years ago. What exactly was happening then, I don't remember, but it was somewhat very similar to what we are experiencing today. It made me think of some lyrics of a song from 1983 by Ann Murry titled "A Little Good News."
wedr.com

Rich the Kid distributing Thanksgiving dinners Saturday in New York City

Rich the Kid is returning to the New York City neighborhood where he grew up to feed the needy for Thanksgiving. The "Plug Walk" rapper was born in the Queens section of The Big Apple, where LL Cool J, Run-DMC, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, 50 Cent and other hip hop stars began their careers. He's partnering with the #HashtagLunchbag nonprofit mobile food mission to distribute free dinners on Saturday, according to HipHopDX. #HashtagLunchbag is celebrating their one millionth meal milestone.
Pocket-lint.com

Spotify kills Car View but promises something better

(Pocket-lint) - Music and driving go hand-in-hand, in fact, we dare say the car is one of the primary locations where people listen to music. Spotify knows this and has provided a Car View mode for many years, giving users big buttons to allow them to select music easily and safely on the road. Unfortunately, it would seem Spotify has killed off the feature and people are understandably miffed.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
KEDM

How Black tech entrepreneurs are tackling health care's race gap

When Ashlee Wisdom launched an early version of her health and wellness website, more than 34,000 users — most of them Black — visited the platform in the first two weeks. "It wasn't the most fully functioning platform," recalls Wisdom, 31. "It was not sexy." But the launch was successful....
KEDM

Biden says omicron variant is cause for concern but not panic

President Biden said Monday that while travel restrictions imposed on travelers from several southern African nations would slow the entry of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, "it cannot prevent it." "Sooner or later, we're going to see cases," he said in an address to the American people. Biden added:...
The Guardian

Richard Bacon on cancel culture, cocaine and his coma: ‘I’m good at getting back up again’

In July 2018, about 24 hours after Richard Bacon quit his safe, but unchallenging, job as the host of a daytime US TV show, he went into a coma. When he woke up nine days later, he found himself not just the survivor of a lung infection that nearly killed him, but jobless. And so, 10 days after that, he was pitching his idea for a gameshow to the BBC. He remembers being in a bedroom at his mother-in-law’s house, trying on shirts to find one big enough to hide the huge plaster covering his tracheotomy wound, just so he could go into a room with commissioning editors and pretend to be a gameshow host. “I couldn’t find one, and then I just thought: ‘It’s been in the papers; they’re going to know I’ve just been in a bloody coma.’” A tiny pause, then: “The commissioners were very surprised to see me.”
Daily Californian

The best conversation starters for Thanksgiving dinner

Ah, Thanksgiving dinner: the most awkward meal of the year. Being from a family of Mexican immigrants, we tend to stray from the conventional Thanksgiving foods and traditions. While some of you may have rolls sitting at your table, I have tortillas. However, we sometimes still have the uncomfortably awkward and painfully forced situations at our Thanksgiving dinners too.
wvgazettemail.com

Bill's best conversation topic for Thanksgiving dinner

This week, many of us will gather together with our families around tables to break bread and eat turkey. Roasting a turkey is a hassle and a mess. I’m not doing it. We’ll be eating lasagna at my house — and probably an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, too. The crowd will be small, which means plenty for everyone and cleanup will be a cinch.
WDIO-TV

Thanksgiving Day table conversations

Thanksgiving is usually a happy occasion for families and friends to gather for good times and good food. Sometimes sensitive conversations perhaps over politics or Covid-19, for example can quickly take an unpleasant turn and create stress or tension. On Monday, we spoke to a clinical social worker at Essentia...
