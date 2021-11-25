A new website promises better Thanksgiving dinner conversations
By Connor Donevan
This year, you can add an insurrection, vaccination status and the nature of truth itself to the list of topics that could threaten to derail your Thanksgiving dinner. And since we're well into the day, maybe they already have. But if it's not too late and you're - I don't know...
Keeping peace around the dinner table can be a challenge during the holiday season. That’s why the local media called on a professor from the Columbia International University Psychology program for some advice. WLTX TV in Columbia visited campus to talk to Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Paula K. Whitaker...
Please pass the yams and remember to hold your opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine. It could be a conversation at a dinner table near you. This will be the first Thanksgiving during the pandemic where vaccine status plays a role. Families are often divided by those who are vaccinated and...
Thanksgiving is Thursday, and some are feeling the anxiety already. Seeing family in-person again could mean being exposed to painful, unpleasant interactions. How do we navigate difficult conversations when reuniting with family? When should we set boundaries and when should we tackle a thorny subject straight on? We take listener calls with Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, an advocate, facilitator and a founding-pastor at New Roots AME church in Dorchester, as well as Omar Ruiz, a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner of the practice TalkThinkThrive.
While we celebrate with our friends and families tonight, thousands of Americans are also missing the loved ones they've lost to COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 750,000 people in the U.S. So we begin this hour with some of our listeners sharing memories of the people who are no longer at their Thanksgiving tables.
This story is sponsored by thememories. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to get to know loved ones on a deeper level. Before anyone has the chance to address the elephant (or donkey) in the room this year, use these tips to avoid topics of debate and have discussions of a lifetime. Forget what you hate about Thanksgiving conversations and focus on those you love. Even if you aren't able to gather around the dinner table, you can still talk meaningfully with older friends and relatives via a virtual feast or an old-fashioned phone call.
Health experts warn that low vaccination rates may help create favorable conditions for new COVID variants like omicron to emerge. In some parts of the world, as in southern Africa, the concern is often the low number of vaccine doses available. Here in the U.S., the bigger problem is that millions of people, about 30% of the population, have not yet received even a single COVID vaccine dose.
Efforts to get more young adults in Chicago vaccinated against COVID-19 moved to a dinner table conversation last weekend. About 100 people came out to a “Feed a Teen” event in West Pullman where they didn’t just talk turkey but vaccine hesitancy.
I recall writing a letter to the editor quite a few years ago. What exactly was happening then, I don't remember, but it was somewhat very similar to what we are experiencing today. It made me think of some lyrics of a song from 1983 by Ann Murry titled "A Little Good News."
Rich the Kid is returning to the New York City neighborhood where he grew up to feed the needy for Thanksgiving. The "Plug Walk" rapper was born in the Queens section of The Big Apple, where LL Cool J, Run-DMC, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, 50 Cent and other hip hop stars began their careers. He's partnering with the #HashtagLunchbag nonprofit mobile food mission to distribute free dinners on Saturday, according to HipHopDX. #HashtagLunchbag is celebrating their one millionth meal milestone.
Ah, Thanksgiving dinner: the most awkward meal of the year. Being from a family of Mexican immigrants, we tend to stray from the conventional Thanksgiving foods and traditions. While some of you may have rolls sitting at your table, I have tortillas. However, we sometimes still have the uncomfortably awkward and painfully forced situations at our Thanksgiving dinners too.
This week, many of us will gather together with our families around tables to break bread and eat turkey. Roasting a turkey is a hassle and a mess. I’m not doing it. We’ll be eating lasagna at my house — and probably an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, too. The crowd will be small, which means plenty for everyone and cleanup will be a cinch.
Thanksgiving is usually a happy occasion for families and friends to gather for good times and good food. Sometimes sensitive conversations perhaps over politics or Covid-19, for example can quickly take an unpleasant turn and create stress or tension. On Monday, we spoke to a clinical social worker at Essentia...
