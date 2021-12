Orders and commitments are valued over $29 billion. On Day 4 of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) did not have any order announcements at the Dubai Airshow and also on the final day of the show there was nothing spectacular coming from the big jet makers. Airbus did make a single announcement during the day, but there is no use in providing daily coverage on a single small news announcement. Therefore, I have decided to skip a daily piece for Day 5 of the airshow and bundle it with a recap of the order activity.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO