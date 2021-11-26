ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado COVID State Mask Order Excuses

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 5 days ago

At a November 23 press conference about COVID-19, Governor Jared Polis found himself responding to questions about a new mask mandate that will be imposed in most of metro Denver today...

Plumb Joy
4d ago

Another article cut short, regardless FL has no Nazi mask mandate and they have the fewest cases per capita in the whole country.

CBS Denver

CBS4 Finds Some Colorado Businesses Not Enforcing Mask Mandates, As Health Departments Receive Complaints

(CBS4) – As mask mandates continue to be in effect in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming in to area health agencies. Denver Public Health Inspections reports 60 businesses allowing people in indoor public spaces without face coverings. So far, the Tri-County Health Department has received 70 for Arapahoe and Adams County. Jefferson County reports just a handful. (credit: CBS) CBS4 visited a shopping mall in Jefferson County which has a mask mandate. On the doors, the sign reads, “Do not enter this facility without wearing a mask.” (credit: CBS) “I think it’s kind of irresponsible not to wear your mask given...
KXRM

Colorado doctor weighs in on new COVID variant omicron

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. has now restricted travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. The new variant, omicron, caused a significant spike in cases in South Africa and neighboring countries in a period of 10 days. “It looks like it was first collected in Botswana and South Africa 10 […]
COLORADO STATE
Westword

COVID Outbreak at Colorado Office That Tracks COVID Outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continue to pop up at a worrisome pace, and one of more than 100 new sites identified over the most recent seven-day period for which statistics are available is the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — the very agency that tracks the data. Nine CDPHE staffers have confirmed cases of the disease.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Indoor Mask Mandates Approved In Adams, Arapahoe & Jefferson Counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – By a vote of 4-1 the Jefferson County Board of Health approved a new mask mandate for all indoor public spaces. It will include all people age three and older and is to take effect Nov. 24. The vote came after hours of public comment and demonstrations in opposition to the mandate outside of the JCPH offices. Their position was clear. While carrying signs like “is it about the virus or control?” they claimed their freedom was at stake. (credit: CBS) Amity Wicks told CBS4 she was against mask mandate. “I think every person should be responsible for their...
COLORADO STATE
wnypapers.com

Hochul: 'No excuse' not to get COVID-19 booster shot

Governor urges New Yorkers to get booster; provides update on state's ongoing response to COVID-19 cases in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul offered the following comments on Monday:. Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning at the Javits Center, excited to be here to help pack 3,200...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic Began

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor spoke about how the state is handling the recent surge of cases in the state that have some hospitals operating at or beyond capacity.(credit: CBS) “About one in 38 unvaccinated Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus, about one in 62 Coloradans as a whole are infected with COVID-19,” said Polis. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did drop slightly from 1,552 on Thursday, to 1,535, on Friday. However, there were 3,700 new cases and Colorado’s 7-day positivity rate remains close to 10%. The goal is to keep the rate below 5%.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

No Dingers for Polis in COVID Mask-Order Debate

The timing of Governor Jared Polis's November 23 press conference about COVID-19 in Colorado was decidedly awkward. Mere minutes before, several metro counties had announced that they would be jointly imposing a mask-and-vax mandate starting tomorrow, November 24 — and Mayor Michael Hancock was among the officials to specifically say the action was necessary because no statewide order in regard to face coverings and immunizations has been issued.
