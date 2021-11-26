ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Six Birds of Christmas

By Bob Bowers
saddlebagnotes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite my obsession with birds, my true love never gave me a partridge in a pear tree, let alone any of the five other birds mentioned in ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, a carol published in England 221-years-ago. Even a non-birder should find it interesting that half of the gifts immortalized...

saddlebagnotes.com

Comments / 0

Related
10000birds.com

December birding in Belgrade

In Belgrade, Serbia, winter months offer surprisingly good birding possibilities. Winter is a season of extremes – opt for the very top and the very bottom of the city. The top of the city would be the highest peak of the Avala Mountain Reserve (511 m / 1700 ft above sea level), with the Memorial to the Unknown Hero and overgrown with firs and pines. The peak also has a different, harsher climate than the slopes. And that harsher, mountainous climate attracts some northern guests to overwinter, as well as birds that come down from Serbian mountains to spend the winter in somewhat lower and more hospitable areas, such as Avala. Although many of them can be found in city parks, too, at the top of Avala your chances are higher.
ANIMALS
hh-today.com

And then, there are the birds outside

What’s my excuse for running a photo of a bird? I don’t have one. But on the eve of Thanksgiving, I figured I’d chance it. As someone who spent most of the first 20 years of my life in big cities, from Berlin to Los Angeles, I am particularly grateful now — more than half a century later — to be living on the outskirts of a small one, where there’s enough space and trees and greenery of all kinds for wildlife to be part of the scene.
ANIMALS
Wicked Local

ASK THE BIRD FOLKS: Close encounters of the bird kind

Dear Bird Folks, Please take a look at the bird in the center of the attached photo and tell me if you think it’s an American Golden Plover. I’ve been looking for one of these birds all fall, but I’m having trouble distinguishing it from all the plovers on the beach.–Cody, Plymouth.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
portasouthjetty.com

Bird on a wire

Birds on the roof: ‘Don’t fall! Just put one foot in front of the other, and you’ll make it! Don’t look down!’ Bird on the wire: ‘Will you guys shut up? I do have wings, you know!’ So went the conversation overheard recently amongst five ibises at a house on East Street.
ANIMALS
dptv.org

Birds, Blooms and Being Back

Chicago may be the most dangerous city in North America for birds, but a group of volunteers is trying to change that. Lake Superior was once thought to be too cold for algae blooms, but not anymore. Scientists are researching the causes and finding ways to stop the blooms. And, after months of lockdown, Great Lakes aquariums reopen to visitors. Find out if the fish have missed the people.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
westrivereagle.com

Birds and wind

I took a walk just as the winds from last week’s storm really started kicking up. I saw almost none of the birds I expected to see, just a pair of Bald Eagles circling high above the park. Could the birds tell a storm was coming? And what do they do in the gale-force winds of a hurricane or windstorm?
ANIMALS
saddlebagnotes.com

Jim Hoagland to Present Five Seasons of Bird Observations

SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are delighted to host one of our own for our December community education presentation. Birder and photographer, Jim Hoagland will present Five Seasons of Bird Observations on Thursday, December 16 at 1 p.m. As a young boy, Jim Hoagland and his family would explore the woods...
ANIMALS
Atlas Obscura

Warrior Birds Memorial

In the town of Worthing, in the lovely surroundings of the Beach House Park, stands a curious monument known as the Warrior Birds Memorial. This lush rockery garden, replete with eccentric plaques and a birdbath, was built in the late 1940s. It serves as both a memorial commemorating the heroic messenger pigeons of the First and Second World War and a space for living pigeons and other birds to enjoy.
ANIMALS
almanac.com

Caterpillars are for the Birds

If you have noticed that the number of birds, especially beloved songbirds, has dwindled over the years you are not alone. If you care about birds, you'll need to care about caterpillars. Yep, caterpillars! Raise your consciousness about caterpillars and take a bird's perspective. Most gardeners are keen observers of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Migratory Birds#National Bird#Chickens#Chukar#French#Faverolles#European#American
Daily Republic

Six Flags adds Victorian Christmas Village area to Holiday in the Park

VALLEJO — Holiday in the Park has returned to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom – this year with something new. Merriment awaits as the park offers animated holiday light displays and themed entertainment with seasonal food and pictures with Santa. New to the park this year is the Victorian Christmas Village,...
VALLEJO, CA
sarasotamagazine.com

Kids Can Participate in This Year's Audubon Christmas Bird Count, Too

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is hosting a pair of events that will allow children to participate in this year's Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The annual bird count is now in its 122nd year, and the idea is for citizen scientists around the country to venture into the wild to count the number and types of birds they see as a way to better understand the country's bird population.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Minnesota

‘Never Let It Run Out Of Water’: Many Christmas Trees Drier Than Normal Due To Drought

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s something you should know if you’re getting, or already have, a real live Christmas tree this year. Firefighters say safety is especially key this year. The local drought, combined with people buying their trees early this year, could be cause for concern. At Happy Land Tree Lot in St. Paul, there’s much to smile about. Tony Bacon is a longtime employee. “It’s just been constant. People are eager to get trees,” Bacon said. But those trees were harder to come by for the growers. Happy Land, which cuts fresh from their Sandstone farm, used extreme irrigation methods...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

America’s rarest mammal found living in man’s garage

One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
ANIMALS
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
WJON

If You See this Plant on Your Property, Remove It Immediately

Both species of buckthorn found in Minnesota are non-native and invasive. Angie Hong is a nature enthusiast and the coordinator for Minnesota’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program. With over 58k followers on TikTok, she uses her platform to educate and advocate for better environmental practices. In one of her most recent videos -- which has been viewed over 113k times in less than 24 hours -- she addresses the recent designation of the St. Croix River as "impaired" for having the "forever chemical" PFOS.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy