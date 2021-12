Writing an article about why chess should be in our schools feels a bit silly. It is like writing an article arguing that water is wet or the sky is big. Unfortunately, we live in a dry-water, little-sky sort of world. The school districts across the country continue to pour millions of dollars into K-12 football, despite research findings on the brain damage caused by concussions. On the other hand, the advocates for chess have to beg school administrators to use the library after hours and volunteer their time for free to start and maintain a chess club. And this is despite the research findings on the myriad benefits of chess for the brain.

14 DAYS AGO