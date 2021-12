The Monroe City R-1 high school (MCHS) lobby welcomed guests, staff members and coaches on November 10, as Carly Youngblood signed a letter of intent to carry on her softball career at the collegiate level with plans to attend University of Central Missouri (UCM). Surrounded by her family, friends and teammates, Carly was all smiles as she committed to the next journey in her life to become part of the UCM Jennies Softball family.

MONROE CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO