For more than 25 years, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus has presented a Christmas Benefit Concert for local food pantries and homeless shelters. The 30-man chorus, with members from 16 different communities who placed second in statewide competition last fall, and five quartets and an ensemble will perform at the free one-hour concert Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. The concert will be hosted by the Wesley United Methodist Church Charleston, while the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon will host the 7 p.m. program. Both churches require those attending and those who sing to wear masks.

COLES COUNTY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO