Be Merry, Eat, and Drink

saddlebagnotes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn SaddleBrooke, December brings even more opportunities to socialize and feast. In this article are some simple strategies I use to keep myself comfortable in my clothes. As you are ready for the event, consider the celebration more than the food. Get prepared to engage in pleasant conversations and be merry....

purewow.com

How to Eat and Drink Gluten-Free at Starbucks (Yes, It’s Possible)

Starbucks just released this year’s holiday menu, so you’re eager to dig into a Cranberry Bliss Bar and the new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. But wait—do they contain wheat? If you have a gluten allergy or sensitivity, ordering can be a gamble without a little research. But luckily, we’ve done the work for you, and there are plenty of ways to eat and drink gluten-free at Starbucks. (Just note that Starbucks can’t guarantee that any unpackaged products are totally allergen-free because the baristas use shared equipment to store, prepare and serve drinks and food. If you have celiac disease, a heightened gluten sensitivity or a wheat allergy, take extra caution before you order, or visit starbucks.com/menu for detailed ingredient information.) Without further ado, here are some of our favorite gluten-free options.
Boulder Clarion

What to drink with what you eat, Thanksgiving edition

Thanksgiving isn’t just one of the biggest food holidays on the calendar; it’s also one of the biggest drinking holidays, the time when hosts bust out special bottles of single malt and long-held wines. And though many will crack a cold one while watching one of the three football games on turkey day, beer usually gets short shrift when it comes to the table.
Magic 1470AM

Things You Shouldn’t Eat Or Drink Before Flying

If you're planning on flying home for the holidays, this is an important list for you. According to a new report, there are certain foods and drinks you should stay away from before boarding a plane. The report says that avoiding these things could help you avoid dehydration-related headaches, constipation,...
theeastsiderla.com

Eat, Drink & Cranberry: The Eastside has you covered this Thanksgiving

Cooking for a large group of people during the holidays is for the birds. So why not have someone else do it?. Whatever your taste, Eastsider restaurants and grocers have you covered this Thanksgiving. Be it a full-blown roast turkey dinner, gluten-free, vegan or just some pie - there are...
Time Out Global

The 8 treats you need to eat, drink and buy at Christkindlmarket 2021

After going virtual in 2020, Christkindlmarket is is welcoming visitors back to its locations in Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way (next to Wrigley Field) this winter. If you've never been to the German-inspired holiday market before, you're in for a treat—several different kinds of treats, actually. We stopped by the Daley Plaza location on opening day to browse the various stalls and vendors, exploring all of the different food, beverages and gifts that are being offered this year. Looking for a bit of Christkindlmarket inspiration? Here's what we recommend.
Independent Record

Eat Well & Share: Cookies and a hot drink for the holidays

While part of what I do is bake professionally for a living, I very rarely bake at home (the cobbler’s children have no shoes, apparently!) but the holiday season is the exception for me. I get very excited about creating homemade treats to gift to my nearest and dearest. I think that the holidays bring out the baker in all of us, and I’ve got a couple of my best-loved cookie recipes for you.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
Daily Item

Nutrition experts: Eat, drink and be mindful

LEWISBURG — The display of food lining the table this Thanksgiving is appealing to all of the senses, so a little indulging is normal for the season, right?. Area dietitians took on this topic and explained how we can eat, drink and be mindful — as well as merry. Kimberly...
Boston

The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including Italian brunch, turducken beer, and a new fish house. Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.
artofmanliness.com

Podcast #759: To Drink or Not to Drink

As the title of his book — Drink? — suggests, world-renowned professor of neuropsychopharmacology David Nutt thinks the cost/benefit analysis around consuming alcohol is an open question. He’s not anti-alcohol — he regularly drinks himself — but he also thinks most people (more than 2/3 of folks around the world have had a drink in the past year) need to understand a lot more about drinking than they typically do in order to make an informed choice as to whether, and how much, to partake.
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Fried Chicken Sandwiches Today

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are several "food holidays" along the way. Tuesday, November 9, for example, is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and Burger King is celebrating by treating customers like royalty with free food. Burger King customers can snag a free Ch'King Chicken...
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Next Week

From perfecting their namesake shakes to concocting a mouthwatering plant-based option way before it was widely popular, Shake Shack seems to be a sleek, timeless power player in the fast-food space. And next week, the chain is about to unveil yet another innovation that's sure to skyrocket its already strong popularity among customers: its first-ever drive-thru.
