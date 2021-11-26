ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Hoagland to Present Five Seasons of Bird Observations

By Sheilah Britton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are delighted to host one of our own for our December community education presentation. Birder and photographer, Jim Hoagland will present Five Seasons of Bird Observations on Thursday, December 16 at 1 p.m. As a young boy,...

Related
mountaintimes.info

December begins bird feeding season

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. recommends Vermonters wait to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears. Doug Morin, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s bird project leader, said, “This may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including evening grosbeaks and purple finches. Black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds, and folks may want to try other seeds or suet to attract certain species. Thistle, for example, attracts many of the finches. Gardeners will find leaving late-blooming flowers uncut provides seeds which can also attract birds.”
ANIMALS
adirondackalmanack.com

Observing Birds as Citizen/Community Science

You may have heard about the songbird illness affecting fledgling birds in many Eastern states this spring and summer. Several of these Eastern states issued restrictions on bird baths and feeders in an attempt to curb the spread of illness. By early September, all states have lifted their do not feed recommendations due to decreasing reports of bird illness. Please note: DEC did not issue a special summer notice as the agency recommends removing feeders annually between April 1st and November 29th to prevent unwanted black bear activity. To view up to date information and recommendations, visit Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s All About Birds.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

6 Must-Visit Late Season Bird Hunting Destinations

If you couldn't get enough dog work and fistfuls of feathers, several states offer opportunities long after the holidays. Late last fall in a time zone different from home, we sat on the tailgate toasting a stellar day with an old single malt. The spicy, peaty dram chased the growing chill and slowed our emotional pace enough so we could revel in every quivering point, each toe-curling flush, and the vividly-colored wild birds brought to hand.
ANIMALS
outerbanksvoice.com

It’s the off-season on the Outer Banks, and Pea Island is for the birds

As the weather cools and the crowds start to taper off, there is one contingent of visitors who still frequent the Outer Banks in droves once the off-season is in full swing – the migrating birds at the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. As a result, the rare human visitors...
ANIMALS
State
Indiana State
McDowell News

For the Birds: Wren makes its seasonal debut

On a recent morning, I noticed Grayson the cat acting agitated before I heard the reason for his state. A blur of brown feathers revealed itself among a tangle of vines and leaves draped across the exterior of the dining room window. The blur of feathered frantic activity produced a...
ANIMALS
conwaydailysun.com

Fish and Game urges holding off on bird-feeding season

CONCORD — State Fish and Game is asking residents not to rush the arrival of bird-feeding season this fall. The Granite State’s bear population is actively preparing for its denning period and on the move in search of high-fat, protein-rich food sources to sustain them through the winter. As a result, bears in some areas are turning to residential areas for food, and officials are asking the public to be both proactive and responsible by holding off on putting out bird feeders until December. Increasingly mild autumns and the often-late arrival of winter conditions warrant adjustments to prevent human-bear conflicts.
CONCORD, NH
troy.edu

TROY presents Sounds of the Season ‘Traditions Old and New’ performance

Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts presents its annual Sounds of the Season holiday celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Claudia Crosby Theater. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree and a welcome reception will kick off the evening at 6 p.m. in front of Smith Hall.
TROY, AL
Person
Birdman
WVNews

Season complete at Garrett County Bird Banding Station

OAKLAND — Work at the Garrett County Bird Banding Station has been completed for another season. For more than 25 years, this effort has been headed by Connie Skipper of Oakland. She holds a federal bird banding permit issued by the U.S. Geological Survey Patuxent Wildlife Research Center Bird Banding Laboratory in Laurel.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
reportertoday.com

Newman UCC Presents: Close to Home Hybrid Worship in the Season of Advent

When something hits close to home, it affects us deeply. During the Advent and Christmas season, Newman UCC invites the wider community to join with us in journeying through scriptures and rituals that are tender, heavy with emotion, and vulnerable. We each carry the memories and truths of this season close to our hearts. And the “Close to Home” Advent theme an “already but not yet” tension within our Christian faith.
RELIGION
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Symphony presents '‘Tis the Season' at Gesa Power House Theatre

The Walla Walla Symphony will present its popular holiday tradition “Tis the Season” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in the Gesa Power House Theatre. Mark Brown and jazz vocalist Gail Pettis will come together with their friends Clipper Anderson, Gary Gemberling, Kathleen Gemberling, Dave Glenn, Mark Ivestor, Meghan McFarland, Nate Miller, Jennifer Northam and Emily Riley to perform a variety of holiday music favorites.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Only In Minnesota

The Loaded Bloody Mary At Doc’s In Minnesota Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Sometimes, there’s nothing like a spicy, savory Bloody Mary. They become even tastier when they’re loaded up with pickles, cheese, meat, and other delicious morsels. Luckily, you don’t have to look far to find a loaded Bloody Mary in Minnesota. Head on up to Sturgeon Lake, to a popular restaurant known as Doc’s Sports Bar […] The post The Loaded Bloody Mary At Doc’s In Minnesota Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Birds#Bird Species#Birding#Robins#Jays#Saddlebrooke Ranch#Sbr Facebook#Lmccoy1 Email Arizona Edu
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
