Come Join Us - The Fellowship for Social Justice is Looking for New Members

(LOOTPRESS) – Lynsi Boyd loves traveling to new places to experience different cultures, history, and environments. “I crave exploration and the chance to learn more about the world through place-based learning. Place-based learning has allowed me to develop a deeper understanding of other cultures by interacting with locals to learn where and how they live firsthand,” she says. “I am better able to compare the lifestyles of people in unique places. These experiences enable me to develop my own global knowledge, empathy for other people regardless of background, and desire to inform others about the world. I want to instill this same effect in my students.” With that in mind, she applied to the NEA Foundation’s Global Learning Fellowship, a respected and competitive year-long program where applications are reviewed and determined by educators. Boyd was recently honored by being named a 2022 Global Learning Fellow. An art teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, Boyd’s Global Learning Fellowship will find her doing an international field study in South Africa in late July.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO