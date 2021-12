As the holiday season is upon us and Thanksgiving arriving this week, we are reminded of the main reason we love what we do at The Yeatman Group. It’s easy to get distracted by the many beautiful homes, communities, and great deals we come across every day, but we wanted to celebrated the BEST part of our industry - YOU, our clients. Everyday we meet amazing people and families whom we get to work with hand-in-hand as they make the most impactful purchases and sales of their lives.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO