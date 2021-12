You often think of doubles tennis as a group of four guys or gals or a mixture of both getting together on a regular basis for a friendly game of tennis. Well, in SaddleBrooke we have many different doubles groups, playing at different times and days of the week. Most people are familiar with "Organized Play” or “OP” for short. “OP” tennis play is handled by the coordinators of the Tennis Club. You sign up online, get paired with other players with similar skills and are assigned to a court at a date and time that you have chosen. It’s a great system and most Tennis club members use ‘OP” a couple days a week.

