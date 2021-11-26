Free Thanksgiving meals

Still picking at Thanksgiving leftovers, we here at The Arizona Republic podcast team turn to the end of year holidays. Hanukkah has begun, and Christmas is just around the corner. Unlike much of the country, we celebrate our holidays in light jackets and flip-flops. No snow for us in the Valley of the Sun. But we’re still able to get into the holiday spirit just as easily as our wintery neighbors with our local traditions — snow or...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO