Free Thanksgiving meals

 5 days ago

Sal's New York Grill prepares nearly 800 meals for the community. Sal and his...

Bean's Cafe staff enjoy a well-deserved day off on Thanksgiving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in a long time, the staff at Bean’s Cafe are getting a break this Thanksgiving. For years, the nonprofit has been the main organization that’s provided a warm meal to the city’s homeless population. Now, thanks to other community partnerships and a...
Free community meals served in the Mat-Su

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - It was only 11 a.m. but already the parking lot at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla was filling up. Hundreds of residents gathered around tables to share a Thanksgiving meal together. Spirits were high as volunteers cooked, plated, packed and hand delivered meal after meal...
Why Don't We Eat Turkey Eggs?

Though we typically associate turkey with Thanksgiving, it's a popular dish year-round and is the fourth most-consumed meat in the U.S. behind chicken, beef, and pork. Despite this, turkey eggs are missing from the shelves of supermarkets and even specialty grocery stores. But that apparently has nothing to do with their edibility. They reportedly taste just as good as chicken eggs—or even better, according to some people—but the eggs laid by this all-American bird are impractical to produce.
Astra launch in Kodiak

Kriner's Diner handed out free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Sal's New York Grill prepares nearly 800 meals for the community. Sal and his team have been working all week to prep Thanksgiving meals. Alcohol free and the holidays. Updated: 21 hours ago. Channel 2 Morning Edition (6 a.m.) Pets...
Turkey Trot

Kriner's Diner handed out free Thanksgiving meals to the community. In a pinch? Tracy Sinclare shows us how to make a quick and easy recipe with ingredients you probably have on hand. Anchorage firefighters share Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 19 hours ago. According to the National Fire Protection Association,...
Cooking safety tips for the holidays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving Day meals require a lot of cooking for most people. When working with pots, pans, ovens and stoves, Thanksgiving hosts don’t want to get burned this holiday. According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the nation’s leading cause of burn injuries. On...
Tracy's sausage and cheese bites

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the nation's leading cause of burn injuries -- plus, fires at home more than triple on Thanksgiving. We checked in with local Fire Station 7 for some tips to make sure your thanksgiving day plans don't go up in flames.
Tracy's Crescent Roll Pinwheels

Boot shortages plaguing local shoppers

A Wasilla couple had their handmade wooden toys stolen in a U-Haul. Free community meals served in the Mat-Su on Thanksgiving. Watch what you toss down your drain during the holidays. Updated: 18 hours ago. There are a few things that should not be going down drains after the Thanksgiving...
Couple opens coffee shop hoping to serve rural community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since Audrey Ureda was 20 years old, she has dreamed of opening up her own coffee shop. Last week, with the support of her partner and co-business owner, she made that dream into reality. “It was very nerve racking,” Ureda said. “It was super exciting. It...
Valley 101 podcast: Transforming wildland into wonderland for ZooLights

Still picking at Thanksgiving leftovers, we here at The Arizona Republic podcast team turn to the end of year holidays. Hanukkah has begun, and Christmas is just around the corner. Unlike much of the country, we celebrate our holidays in light jackets and flip-flops. No snow for us in the Valley of the Sun.  But we’re still able to get into the holiday spirit just as easily as our wintery neighbors with our local traditions — snow or...
Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
Free Thanksgiving drives, meals and giveaways happening this weekend

We will add more events as they come up. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations and community members are stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving season. Here’s a list of free meals, drives and giveaways happening in Kern County throughout the month. The list is organized by date. TUESDAY, NOV. 23 Catholic […]
Restaurant in Outagamie County provides free Thanksgiving meals

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – As a way to give back to the community for helping them through the pandemic, Chico’s Cafe provided free Thanksgiving meals to those who stopped by. Owner Francis Monterrosa says this was a way to say ‘thank you’ to the community after the support Chico’s...
