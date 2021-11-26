Letter: Rittenhouse's story is tragic

We end up with quandaries in our newsroom from time to time on how to cover stories in which we have a direct interest or could be perceived to have such an interest. The recent announcement by some non-profit agencies that they plan to create another news outlet in Cleveland, one with ambitious goals, is one example. This could be a solid news expansion, but, as with any media entity these days, it faces enormous challenges. If we wrote a fully developed story that included an examination of those challenges, people likely would perceive us as being critical of a potential competitor. We don’t see the proposed newsroom as a competitor, but we don’t want to be perceived as bullies. Ultimately, we think this is the rare story we should leave to others to tell. Too many people might question our credibility in trying to tell it.
