Letter: Rittenhouse's story is tragic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rittenhouse story is frightening and sad; a 17-year-old “wants to do good,” but needs an assault rifle to go to...

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: After reading the Nov. 8 article about Democrats (“Democrats frustrated by lack of unifying goal”), I found myself in 1969, 17 years old again. Why would anyone want to be an adult? They wore uncomfortable clothes for jobs they didn’t like or even hated. Marriages were bound by patriarchy and how much vitriol partners could tolerate. Religion was all about how you looked to others while attending church. Alcohol permeated social life.
Letter: Insight from former bailiff on Rittenhouse trial

I was a bailiff in the Third District Court of Salt Lake County for over thirteen years. During that time, I saw many criminal trials and when the case went to the jury and they were deliberating a bailiff stood outside of the room they were in. Some of the statements I heard were “the defendant looks like my nephew” or” I really don’t like the looks of the defense attorney” or the prosecutor. I personally thought about 95% of the juries were right in their verdicts. My wife and I feel that some of the above applied in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, however, we felt at least one guilty verdict should have applied. If ever there was a truly wrong verdict, it was in the O.J. Simpson trial. O.J. was trying to run away in his car and then the ridiculous “the glove doesn’t fit” claim. I believe his good looks and great football skills ruled that case. I guess it is what it is.
Letters: Was the Rittenhouse verdict fair or a miscarriage of justice?

Regarding “White vigilantes get license to kill” (Open Forum, Nov. 22): Cat Brooks paints the Rittenhouse acquittal as a free pass for white supremacy. The acquittal, by a group of jurors who followed the law, was an example of how well our justice system works. We would all hope we would be given the same consideration if we were on trial.
Letters: Redistricting map | Get story out | Rittenhouse verdict | Gerrymandering | Learning science | Positive outlook | Bad taste

Since residents in unincorporated areas of Alameda County don’t have mayors or city councils, our only local elected representative is our county supervisor. It’s vital citizens in our unincorporated areas have more representation and consideration on the five-member Board of Supervisors — not less. If all unincorporated areas are lumped...
Letter to the editor: Amazed by story in paper on Biden

I find amazing the AP article in Monday's paper which says that President Biden is somehow to blame for the Rittenhouse acquittal. The idea that the president is somehow responsible for 12 citizens in Wisconsin refusing to enforce the law against a 17-year-old carrying an assault rifle, roaming the streets during a period of unrest, looking for trouble, is ludicrous. Much like all the people who refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks, protest against mandates, and yet somehow complain that the government is not doing enough to stop the pandemic.
Letter: Media was wrong about Rittenhouse, Arbery verdicts

Media was wrong about this month’s Rittenhouse and Arbery verdicts. To the editor — After the Rittenhouse and Arbery trials this month, we see how the radical left thinks. Only the left can protest, burn, loot and hurt people, and think that no one can touch them, and if you do protect yourself, then the media depicts you as a racist and white supremacist.
Thoughts on Rittenhouse verdict (letter)

I was listening to a lawyer justify the “not guilty” verdicts on all five charges in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. She explained that the jury was not allowed to consider the context of the protest or the illegal carrying of a weapon by a minor or Rittenhouse’s provocation of violence; the jury was essentially only allowed to answer the question, “Did Rittenhouse in that moment fear for his life?”
Rittenhouse commentary was ‘incendiary’ (Your Letters)

Danielle Tanaa Smith’s guest opinion about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict (” ‘The idea that Americans should be afraid to protest is a threat to our democracy,’ " Nov. 23,2021) is outrageous, offensive, racially motivated and incendiary. Smith’s premise is that if only Kyle Rittenhouse were better “educated,” with what I...
Letter: Approach to story ignores crucial principle of justice

Constitution-loving Americans ought to be disturbed to see an article that willfully ignores two foundational tenets of our justice system: presumed innocence and the right to remain silent in a slanted summary of a trial in Kenosha, Wis. The Nov. 14 Reading Eagle headline on this story was “Did Kyle...
Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
A watchdog sometimes stands down when it is part of the story: Letter from the Editor

We end up with quandaries in our newsroom from time to time on how to cover stories in which we have a direct interest or could be perceived to have such an interest. The recent announcement by some non-profit agencies that they plan to create another news outlet in Cleveland, one with ambitious goals, is one example. This could be a solid news expansion, but, as with any media entity these days, it faces enormous challenges. If we wrote a fully developed story that included an examination of those challenges, people likely would perceive us as being critical of a potential competitor. We don’t see the proposed newsroom as a competitor, but we don’t want to be perceived as bullies. Ultimately, we think this is the rare story we should leave to others to tell. Too many people might question our credibility in trying to tell it.
If there’s violence after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, the media is to blame | Letter

In the eighties and early nineties, I would go to the annual March for Life in Washington D.C with my mother. When I was around 15 or so, I would break off from the march with my friends and walk around D.C. for fun. We’d go to the museums and landmarks,, holding onto our signs because we were told not to lose them. Nobody bothered us. I didn’t have to worry, nor did my mother about violence or intimidation from others. Now, 30 or so years later, if I were 15, I would be terrified to leave my mother’s side.
Letter: Walsh column shows narrow viewpoint

By invoking lots of emotional adjectives, Jim Walsh's recent column tries to turn a well-founded scientific decision into a political football he can run with. Especially entertaining was his derogatory use of "bureaucrat." "Academics and public health bureaucrats"? Oh no! Who would want to be influenced by medical experts or public safety professionals?
Letter: Evil is besieging America

America is under siege right now by people who want to bring this great country down; but we can't let that happen. I think the scariest evil going on right now is people pouring into our country from all around the world and we don't know if they will possibly kill us with a bomb or by the drugs they are bringing. We know nothing about them and we are being overrun by them.
