ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Letter: First Thanksgiving unfairly ignored?

Longview Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe media usually highlights major anniversaries, such as...

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Old Mission Gazette

Library News: A Grateful Heart, Letters to Santa, and the Mother of Thanksgiving

You have probably never heard of Sarah Josepha Hale, yet she was the mother of Thanksgiving in the United States. A prominent writer and editor, she founded the American Ladies Magazine and later served as senior editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, an influential magazine in its day. (The image at the top of this story is a page from the magazine.)
FESTIVAL
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the Editor: A Thanksgiving lesson: Kindness is its own reward

My daughter would be mortified if she knew I was submitting this. Every Thanksgiving my daughter, “KS,” goes to a local supermarket and pays for the entire grocery bill of another shopper. She does this without any thought of thanks but simply in the spirit of Thanksgiving. As I write this she is at a large supermarket in Cedar Park continuing her selfless tradition.
SOCIETY
Lancaster Online

Inconsiderate man ruins Thanksgiving (letter)

I am 70 years old, and I received both initial COVID-19 vaccination shots and just received my booster. I am trying to keep myself, as well as my family, safe. However, I was without a mask and around an inconsiderate man on Saturday who had COVID-19. How inconsiderate and mean.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Thanksgiving
Longview Daily News

Letter: Stop catering to homeless

In regard to Ray Van Tongeren's Nov. 28 letter to the editor stating he was a little ticked off with the people just wanting to talk about the homelessness. I'm pretty sure people are ticked off that nothing is being done about it. The City of Longview is catering to them hoping to keep them quiet. Folks (city), do something.
LONGVIEW, WA
Morganton News Herald

Letter to the Editor: Candidates ignoring the law on political signs

The beautiful County of Burke has become (is becoming) littered with unsightly and illegal political signs. NC State Board of Elections (NCSBOE) Campaign Finance Manual gives clear and precise information on the do’s, don’ts, and in and outs of a campaign. Individuals can easily (and should) get this information online or through Burke County Board of elections if they are running for public office. After all, these people have decided that they want to be our leaders of Burke County.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
LehighValleyLive.com

Rising cost for Thanksgiving an example of Democrats’ failed policies | Letter

One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions has always been visiting friends and family I don’t get to see often throughout the year. This year, though, with gas prices at well above $3 per gallon, our travel plans are going to be a bigger burden than ever. As we shell out $50-60 bucks for a tank of gas, that pinch we’ve been feeling at the gas pump is bound to sour the holiday spirit.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

It’s Time to Aggressively Target Another Top Killer of Black Americans

We’ve seen an increase in the share of Black Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 due to aggressive campaigns. Similar public efforts should work to provide Black Americans with information about their unique risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which continues to be a top killer of this population. [. READ:. Study: Minorities...
HEALTH
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Childish legislature drew up unfair district maps

I am disappointed in learning how the new legislative districts were drawn and approved by the legislature. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that the dominant legislative party should reject the UIRC’s several recommended maps in favor of their own self-serving one. Asking the one-party dominated legislature to draw districts is like telling your oldest child, “You can only have one piece of cake, but you decide how big the slice is going to be.” Don’t be surprised if the piece is bigger than you think it should be and that other children are left wanting. I understand that drawing districts is a responsibility of the legislature mandated by the state constitution. But that is a responsibility that can only work fairly when there is recognition that the family has more than one child. Utah is not a one-child state, no matter how much the oldest child wishes it to be.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Gazette

Letters to the Editor, Thursday Nov. 25 Happy Thanksgiving!

Schenectady city and county have a long way to go if they want to be bicycle-friendly places that make residents and visitors feel welcome and safe. An important step in that direction is a comprehensive new signage and wayfinding plan made public last week. It’s an excellent plan, and Schenectady...
SCHENECTADY, NY
staradvertiser.com

Letters: Liljestrand Foundation preserves legacy for all; Trust science, not naive ignorance or prejudice; America dividing into two different countries

Liljestrand Foundation preserves legacy for all; Trust science, not naive ignorance or prejudice; America dividing into two different countries. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber but without online...
HONOLULU, HI
Longview Daily News

Letter: Rittenhouse's story is tragic

The Rittenhouse story is frightening and sad; a 17-year-old “wants to do good,” but needs an assault rifle to go to another state. Did he want to be a hero? Why did he have and carry the riffle in any state, his own or a foreign one?. The real tragedy...
LONGVIEW, WA
Longview Daily News

Letter: Democracy losing ground worldwide

We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy. Take, for example, Hong Kong. Just two years ago...
POLITICS
Whittier Daily News

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?: Letters

Most thankful for the life awarded me over 66 years ago to the best parents and sibling relationship(s) that anyone would love to experience.The COVID-19 virus was unseen and unexpected at a time where it felt like the world had reached a boiling point ready to explode. The virus humbled and affected every human being in the world, much like the Spanish flu and black death pandemics in earlier history. Extremely thankful for the opportunity to celebrate another wonderful Thanksgiving meal with small gathering of family members at mom’s house. With loving memories we recognize those we have lost and affirm our heart-filled thoughts to those celebrating in another setting. Grateful for living in the greatest land of free people anywhere on the globe; now if we can get politicians to stop the infighting, maybe America will continue to grow as the best place on Earth to live.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy