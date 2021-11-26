Letter: First Thanksgiving unfairly ignored?

I am disappointed in learning how the new legislative districts were drawn and approved by the legislature. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that the dominant legislative party should reject the UIRC’s several recommended maps in favor of their own self-serving one. Asking the one-party dominated legislature to draw districts is like telling your oldest child, “You can only have one piece of cake, but you decide how big the slice is going to be.” Don’t be surprised if the piece is bigger than you think it should be and that other children are left wanting. I understand that drawing districts is a responsibility of the legislature mandated by the state constitution. But that is a responsibility that can only work fairly when there is recognition that the family has more than one child. Utah is not a one-child state, no matter how much the oldest child wishes it to be.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO