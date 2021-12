Sandra Oh doesn't take for granted that she is on the cover of People as one of the publication's 2021 People of the Year. "It means so much to me to be on this cover," the 12-time Primetime Emmy nominee said for the accompanying cover story. "When I was growing up, I never saw my face on the cover. To be asked to be on the cover is a great privilege, because it normalizes things for my nephews and nieces. Hopefully, they're not missing something that I feel like I was always missing."

