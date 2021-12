Cosplayers are packing up their accessories and heading to downtown while panelists prepare what they will discuss for the long-awaited return of Comic-Con International. The iconic convention’s smaller-scaled autumn event is receiving a warm welcome after it was forced to shut down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans even mourned the convention’s yearlong hiatus by building a shrine to it earlier this year outside the San Diego Convention Center.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO