Core bonds only return part of Friday’s massive gains in today’s unexciting opening session. Main moves so far occurred during Asian dealings with markets drifting during the European session. Empty eco calendars on both sides of the Atlantic obviously couldn’t color trading. The risk climate is more beneficial following a flagged RRR cut by the PBOC (see below) and as the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Biden (Fauci) said that early reports on the omicron variant of the coronavirus suggested that it could be less dangerous than the ruling delta variant. Main European equity indices gain over 1%. German yields are rising up to 1.5 bps across the curve. The German 10-yr yield remains below the critical -0.35% mark, lost last week. Italian BTP’s outperform in the peripheral space with the spreads vs Germany narrowing by 3 bps. The move comes as rating agency Fitch upgraded the country’s rating from BBB- to BBB (stable outlook), citing higher-than-expected growth in 2021 (6.2%), before Italy reaches its pre-Covid GDP level in Q1 2022. GDP forecasts for 2022 and 2023 are respectively 4.3% and 2.3%. High vaccination rates, high levels of private sector savings and EU recovery fund money all contribute to growth. The rating by Fitch is now in line with the one at S&P (positive outlook though) while Moody’s is the only one to retain the lowest available investment grade rating (Baa3 with stable outlook). US yields add 1.9 bps (2-yr) to 3.3 bps (7-yr) across the curve with the belly slightly underperforming against the wings. The US 10-yr yield remains below 1.41%. Damage for US T’s could have been bigger in the run-up to the Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation which starts tomorrow with a 3-yr Note sale, but includes more tricky 10-yr Note and 30-yr Bond auctions on Wednesday and on Thursday. EUR/USD switched sides again around the 1.13 big figure, spending most of the day in an extremely narrow range of 1.1280-1.1310. EUR/GBP turned south in the better risk environment, currently changing hands around 0.8520 from a 0.854+ open. BoE’s Broadbent said that he remains out on backing a rate hike next week with the omicron virus providing additional economic uncertainty. He did mention upside inflation risks coming from rising wages with the labour market being tighter than key figures show and as the end of furlough schemes hasn’t loosened the jobs context. JPY (USD/JPY > 113) and CHF (EUR/CHF > 1.04) are today’s main underperformers in FX space.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO