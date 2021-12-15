ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens.

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Core bonds only return part of Friday’s massive gains in today’s unexciting opening session. Main moves so far occurred during Asian dealings with markets drifting during the European session. Empty eco calendars on both sides of the Atlantic obviously couldn’t color trading. The risk climate is more beneficial following a flagged RRR cut by the PBOC (see below) and as the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Biden (Fauci) said that early reports on the omicron variant of the coronavirus suggested that it could be less dangerous than the ruling delta variant. Main European equity indices gain over 1%. German yields are rising up to 1.5 bps across the curve. The German 10-yr yield remains below the critical -0.35% mark, lost last week. Italian BTP’s outperform in the peripheral space with the spreads vs Germany narrowing by 3 bps. The move comes as rating agency Fitch upgraded the country’s rating from BBB- to BBB (stable outlook), citing higher-than-expected growth in 2021 (6.2%), before Italy reaches its pre-Covid GDP level in Q1 2022. GDP forecasts for 2022 and 2023 are respectively 4.3% and 2.3%. High vaccination rates, high levels of private sector savings and EU recovery fund money all contribute to growth. The rating by Fitch is now in line with the one at S&P (positive outlook though) while Moody’s is the only one to retain the lowest available investment grade rating (Baa3 with stable outlook). US yields add 1.9 bps (2-yr) to 3.3 bps (7-yr) across the curve with the belly slightly underperforming against the wings. The US 10-yr yield remains below 1.41%. Damage for US T’s could have been bigger in the run-up to the Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation which starts tomorrow with a 3-yr Note sale, but includes more tricky 10-yr Note and 30-yr Bond auctions on Wednesday and on Thursday. EUR/USD switched sides again around the 1.13 big figure, spending most of the day in an extremely narrow range of 1.1280-1.1310. EUR/GBP turned south in the better risk environment, currently changing hands around 0.8520 from a 0.854+ open. BoE’s Broadbent said that he remains out on backing a rate hike next week with the omicron virus providing additional economic uncertainty. He did mention upside inflation risks coming from rising wages with the labour market being tighter than key figures show and as the end of furlough schemes hasn’t loosened the jobs context. JPY (USD/JPY > 113) and CHF (EUR/CHF > 1.04) are today’s main underperformers in FX space.
STOCKS
KTEN.com

Wealth autopilot marketing system

Originally Posted On: https://www.digitalsmartsuccess.com/blog/wealth-autopilot-marketing-system. When people hear the words network and marketing, they often think of dishonest claims that only trick the gullible. This often leads to network marketers being given the initial impression of fraudsters. But the truth is that some systems work while some are only meant to fool their fellowmen. And this Free Wealth Autopilot Webinar appeals to the former. Therefore, this is a legitimate business opportunity and is the best wealth marketing system. It utilizes the value of precious metals like gold and silver, which hold their values wherever in the world.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The 1974 Bear Market Bottom

Each day, Benzinga will take a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. What Happened? On Dec. 6, 1974, the two-year bear market finally bottomed, marking a 43% decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average in less than two years. Where Was The Market? The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Federal Reserve#Inflation#Pandemic#The U S Federal Reserve
Forbes

Markets, Margins And Differentiation In A Commoditizing Digital Market

Clark Twiddy is the President of Twiddy & Company, a hospitality and asset management firm along North Carolina's Outer Banks. To say that the real estate market in your community has undergone a degree of fundamental change over the past two years is obvious. To say that the rate of that change is eclipsing everything that has come before it is evident. And yet, to say that where this factual rate of change will take the real estate profession as a whole remains the topic of wide-ranging debate across a highly fragmented and enormously diverse value system.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks get a case of the jitters

Dec 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS GET A CASE OF THE JITTERS (1605 EST/2105 GMT) U.S. stocks saw sharp declines on Monday as investors worried about a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

German tax take continues to surge but supply bottlenecks drag -govt

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany's tax take surged again in November, rising 15.4% on the year to 54.9 billion euros, thanks to its recovery from the pandemic earlier this year, although the economic upturn has since waned, according to the finance ministry's monthly report. The combined tax income of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS
Reuters

CME hog, cattle futures sag as broad selling hits markets

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures slumped on Monday as traders reduced risk in the face of rising coronavirus cases, brokers said. Selling hit a range of markets including crude oil, which lost more than 3%, and U.S. stocks. "The risk-off trade is back today," said...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.19% to $593.74 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $107.25 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy