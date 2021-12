We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Released officially in South Korea, but sideloadable by Galaxy S21 Ultra owners in the US already running Android 12, a new app is available that allows you to take complete control over all of the cameras on the backside of your device. Currently, Samsung only allows for Pro Mode to be utilized by the wide and ultra-wide cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. With this app, you’ll be able to access Pro Mode with the telephoto shooter as well, opening up plenty of possibilities to those who are more skilled with a camera than I am.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO