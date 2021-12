Motorola surprised everyone by launching an amazing flagship killer powered by the latest flagship chipset released by Qualcomm. We are talking about the Moto G200 5G, the successor of the G100 with even more impressive specifications. Placed in the €600 price range and launched in the global market where it will be available starting from the coming weeks, this device is the perfect rival for the latest Xiaomi flagship: the Xiaomi 11T Pro. This comparison will highlight the differences between the two flagships and let you understand which one is worth buying for your actual needs.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO