In August, iQOO launched the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro flagship phones in China. Since then, several reports have claimed that iQOO will be launching the iQOO 8 series in India in the succeeding month. It was speculated that these devices will launch as iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Legend. Tipster Debayan Roy, who had previously speculated on the India launch of the iQOO 8 series has now claimed that these phones may not launch in India.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO