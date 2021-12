The internet coming along was one of the best things to happen to me, and not just for looking up Simpsons quotes and confirming my hunches with Wikipedia. Going to bed at a standard 8:30 or 9:00 pm each night, even on the weekends, precluded me from seeing some of the funniest moments in late night comedy. From Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers on the weeknights digesting the day’s political and social ridiculousness into their eight-minute monologues, to the resurgence of a sharp-as-a-knife Saturday Night Live on the weekends, You Tube, Hulu and just about every social feed allows me to watch those snippets which my usual quarter-to-five wake time prevents.

