ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

An Actually-Cute Plunger—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

By Brandi Broxson
Real Simple
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith company coming over for the holidays, why not delight young and old alike with arguably the most adorable plunger (yes, we said it!) the world has ever seen? Plus, a dish to make buttering bread at dinner a cinch, a waterproof outlet to keep your lights bright no matter the...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plunger#Pasta Tool#Parmesan#Santa
yankodesign.com

Designed for National Geographic, this collapsible camping furniture that fits in a suitcase is your perfect outdoor companion!

There are many types of campers and camping regimes. Some travel with friends and family to the remotest wilderness and others like to drive their RV and park at a nice spot with a view. In both cases, at the end of the day, one desires a nice chair to sit on and a decent table to serve up the meal. This is where the portable and convenient Bungalow Luggage for National Geographic comes to the fore.
LIFESTYLE
WKBN

These tech gifts will actually make life easier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts ideas Owning gadgets in the digital age isn’t always easy — sometimes it can be overwhelming to keep track of which devices need to be charged, which ones require their own smartphone apps, or how to keep them all working properly together.  But […]
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

The Tub Scrub I Love Is on Sale for Black Friday — and It Comes with a Bunch of Other Must-Have Cleaning Products

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to cleaning, I’ve got a handful of brands that have quickly become my personal favorites. One of which is The Green Laundress, a black-woman-owned company that makes all-natural cleaning supplies with light fragrance and no harsh chemicals. I’ve been using The Tub Scrub and Multi-Purpose Spray for the better part of a year now, and they’ve become some of my go-to grabs for cleaning because they leave my bathroom and kitchen spotless and streak-free. Both and more can be found in the Healthy Holiday Home Kit, an affordable bundle that contains the best picks from The Green Laundress collection.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Few Paint Projects Totally Transformed This Blah Kitchen for Just $165

If you’re working on a tight budget — either as a homeowner or a renter — a renovation involving demo frequently just isn’t an option, even if a transformation in your space is much-needed. But fear not: There are plenty of no-demo projects that can make a huge difference in a space, like painting, peel-and-stick wallpaper, and changing light fixtures, to name a few.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Redo Turns an Empty Closet into a Personality-Packed WFH Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sure, closets are handy for organizing clothes or storing household necessities, but they’re pretty handy for more than that, too. In fact, a big enough closet doesn’t have to be a closet at all, as shown by this redo from Sourya Venumbaka (@sovehome).
INTERIOR DESIGN
Kankakee Daily Journal

Homemade stain remover for laundry and carpet

I’m excited to teach you how to make a fabulous, if not magical, homemade stain remover. This stain remover recipe is so easy and cheap to make. And, wow, does it perform. Unlike some other homemade laundry stain and detergent products you’ll find here at Everyday Cheapskate, this one is also a homemade stain remover for carpet. Ah-ha — that got your attention.
HOME & GARDEN
WJTV 12

Best white elephant gift ideas under $20

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which white elephant gift ideas under $20 are best? A white elephant gift exchange is a fun way to engage guests at parties. Some participants try to out-do one another with unusual or impractical gifts, whereas others opt for tried-and-true gifts that most recipients can […]
SHOPPING
thepostathens.com

How to look both cute and comfy at your Thanksgiving celebration

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to come together with friends and family and remind each other of all the things you are grateful for while sharing a meal. Like any other holiday celebration, you tend to put more thought into what you wear in order to look nice for the occasion.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Not Your Average Screen Protector—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

It’s almost the end of November, which means it’s time to both blast Christmas music and start to tackle your holiday shopping. Have an active teen in your life? We’ve found a brand that makes jewelry perfect for those who want to swim, go to spin class, then shower, all while leaving their favorite necklace on. You’ll also find a pot to make holiday cooking easier and a tool to make sure your lights are ready for the holidays. We sure are!
ELECTRONICS
purewow.com

12 Gifts Your Fashion Friend Will Actually Like

We all have that friend—you know, the one who looks amazing every time you see them, is always up on the latest trends and seems completely fearless when it comes to fashion. (And if you don’t, congratulations, you’re that friend.) And while you definitely admire their sartorial prowess, buying them gifts during the holidays can be tricky. That’s why we put together this list of stylish must-haves your most fashionable friend will actually love (and wear) for you to gift this holiday season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rochesterfirst.com

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of 40...
TRAVEL
Real Simple

Real Simple

10K+
Followers
433
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy