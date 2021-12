There was a rumor last week, in tandem with worth that Javy Báez had reps meeting with the Mets, that his market was surprisingly hot at the GM Meetings. Beyond the Mets, though, it wasn’t entirely clear what teams were in on Báez, especially if he was going to be the first of the top shortstops to go. The Cubs would probably stay “in,” but we suspect only in the case where the market doesn’t develop, and Báez seeks a short-term pillow contract in a comfortable situation (or a longer-term deal on terms the Cubs couldn’t refuse).

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO