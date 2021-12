Interest rates are going to rise before Christmas – or at least they certainly should. This week’s inflation numbers are just too high for the Bank of England to think it can continue to sit on its hands. In October, the consumer price index in the UK rose by 4.2% on the year, the fastest 12-month rise in a decade, and well over double the Bank’s target of 2%. There are apologists aplenty for the number; many note that if you take out food and energy prices the number falls to not much more than 3%, for example – and it is true that a good 50% of the rise is due to sharply rising energy prices (up 22.3%).

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO