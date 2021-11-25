ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 25/11/2021

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 14.77 at 7301.09 points, a movement of 0.2%, showing a slight rise in the market. Informa (INF) was a well traded share, with approximately £2,840.2m (0.354%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall,...

Fortune

What to expect from the stock market in 2022, according to leading forecast models

During the early weeks of the pandemic, the stock market was in an absolute free fall as economists feared the COVID-19 recession could slip into a depression. By late March 2020, the S&P 500 Index was down a staggering 31% from the month prior. It didn’t last long: Even before the lockdowns ended last year, the stock market and economy both kicked into a speedy recovery. In fact, on paper it’s one of the fastest rebounds on record. The rally was so strong the S&P 500 Index ended 2020 up 16% on the year.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks fall amid worries about Omicron, rate hikes

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Thursday as concerns about the new Omicron Covid variant and potential rate hikes weighed on investors' minds. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,119.72, having taken its opening cue from Wall Street, where stocks tumbled after...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower on negative US cues

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday after US stocks reversed early losses to end sharply lower overnight. The FTSE 100 was called to open 70 points lower at 7,098, taking its cue from Wall Street, after the first US case of the Omicron variant was identified.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Digitalbox ahead of market expectations after strong second half

(Alliance News) - Digitalbox PLC announced on Thursday it expects to end 2021 ahead of market expectations after a stronger than anticipated second half. Shares were up 38% at 9.67 pence on Thursday afternoon in London. The Bath-based mobile-first digital media company expects to exceed the most recently upgraded market...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Jubilee Metals profit surges as Zambia portfolio produces

Jubilee Metals Group PLC - London-based metals processing company - Pretax profit in year ended June 30 surges to GBP43.0 million from GBP13.7 million year before. Revenue more than doubles to GBP132.8 million from GBP54.8 million. Platinum group metals revenue more than doubles to GBP88.8 million from GBP34.6 million, with attributable earnings surging to GBP62.8 million from GBP21.5 million. Attributable PGM ounces produced up to 50,162 from 40,743. Chrome revenue rises to GBP34.5 million from GBP17.2 million, as attributable earnings grows to GBP3.1 million from GBP803,000. Attributable chrome tonnes produced grows to 751,223 from 377,883.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Benchmark Hlds (BMK)

("Benchmark" or "the Company") Benchmark (AIM: BMK) confirms that the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2021 is now available on the IR section of the Company's website. (https://www.benchmarkplc.com/investors/reports-presentations/) Hard copies of the Annual Report and the notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting are expected to...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 70,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
The Independent

Europe’s markets swing back lower as Omicron concerns continue

European traders saw the tide turn once again as markets across the continent finished the session in the red.The u-turn following Wednesday’s rebound was driven by concerns over the pandemic’s spread in mainland Europe, and particularly Germany.The FTSE 100 was more resilient than its counterparts despite some weakness across hospitality stocks, while Wall Street bounced back after a sell-off in its previous session.London’s top flight closed 39.47 points, or 0.55%, lower, at 7,129.21p on Thursday.Elsewhere, the German Dax decreased by 1.35% and the French Cac decreased by 1.25%.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “US investors have shaken off...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.49% to $279.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.42% to 4,577.10 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.82% to 34,639.79. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $16.56 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE firmly in the black as travel shares recover

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Wednesday as travel and hospitality shares rebounded from recent Omicron-fuelled losses. The FTSE 100 was up 1.3% at 7,148.58. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "An ugly combination of a Covid-related knock to growth,...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

UK's Rightmove forecasts 5% rise in property prices for 2022

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British. residential property are likely to rise by 5% next year, but. London looks set to underperform the national trend, the. country's largest property website, Rightmove, forecast. on Wednesday. British property prices surged through most of last year's. lockdown and for much...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London close: FTSE rallies as Omicron concerns ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday as worries about the Omicron Covid variant eased. The FTSE 100 closed up 1.6% at 7,168.68. AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: "The volatility that's marked the last few days hasn't gone away but today's action has at least been positive pretty much across the board. Investors have likely grabbed onto the comments from a WHO official that Omicron is in most cases mild and that there's no evidence that vaccine efficacy should be reduced.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was called to open 64 points higher at 7,123. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said:...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

FTSE UK Index Series Fast Entry – December 2021

FTSE UK Index Series - Quarterly Fast Entry Level - December 2021. FTSE Russell announces that in accordance with rule 8.4, the following FTSE 100 Fast Entry level is effective immediately.For a security to be considered for fast entry to the FTSE 100, its full market capitalisation (i.e. before the application of any investability weighting) must be equal to or greater than GBP 6.45 bn and its investable market capitalisation must be GBP 2bn or above.
MARKETS

