FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 25/11/2021

European traders saw the tide turn once again as markets across the continent finished the session in the red.The u-turn following Wednesday’s rebound was driven by concerns over the pandemic’s spread in mainland Europe, and particularly Germany.The FTSE 100 was more resilient than its counterparts despite some weakness across hospitality stocks, while Wall Street bounced back after a sell-off in its previous session.London’s top flight closed 39.47 points, or 0.55%, lower, at 7,129.21p on Thursday.Elsewhere, the German Dax decreased by 1.35% and the French Cac decreased by 1.25%.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “US investors have shaken off...

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO