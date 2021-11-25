FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 25/11/2021

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. The above figure (91,100,066) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

