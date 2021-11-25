ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 25/11/2021

 7 days ago

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 22.29 at 7308.61 points, a movement of 0.31%, showing a slight rise in the market. Informa (INF) was a well traded share, with approximately £3,001.0m (0.375%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 68%...

Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks slide on downbeat US cues

(Sharecast News) - London stocks slid in early trade on Thursday after US markets reversed early losses to end sharply lower overnight. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 1% at 7,098.25, taking its cue from Wall Street, where stocks tumbled after the first US case of the Omicron variant was identified.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks fall amid worries about Omicron, rate hikes

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Thursday as concerns about the new Omicron Covid variant and potential rate hikes weighed on investors' minds. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,119.72, having taken its opening cue from Wall Street, where stocks tumbled after...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower on negative US cues

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday after US stocks reversed early losses to end sharply lower overnight. The FTSE 100 was called to open 70 points lower at 7,098, taking its cue from Wall Street, after the first US case of the Omicron variant was identified.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Europe hit by Omicron but Wall Street to rebound

(Alliance News) -Â Selling appeared to slacken at midday in London on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 remaining nearly 60 points in the red, as Wall Street readied for a rebound off Wednesday's rout. The FTSE 100 index was down 57.53 points, or 0.8%, at 7,111.15 midday Thursday. The mid-cap...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Hammerson expects earnings growth on improved rent income

Hammerson PLC - London-based real estate investment trust focused on shopping centres - Expects financial 2021 adjusted earnings will be no less than GBP60 million, which is sharply higher than GBP36.5 million in 2020. Reported pretax loss of GBP1.73 billion in 2020. "This is due to an improved outlook for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Digitalbox ahead of market expectations after strong second half

(Alliance News) - Digitalbox PLC announced on Thursday it expects to end 2021 ahead of market expectations after a stronger than anticipated second half. Shares were up 38% at 9.67 pence on Thursday afternoon in London. The Bath-based mobile-first digital media company expects to exceed the most recently upgraded market...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Europe’s markets swing back lower as Omicron concerns continue

European traders saw the tide turn once again as markets across the continent finished the session in the red.The u-turn following Wednesday’s rebound was driven by concerns over the pandemic’s spread in mainland Europe, and particularly Germany.The FTSE 100 was more resilient than its counterparts despite some weakness across hospitality stocks, while Wall Street bounced back after a sell-off in its previous session.London’s top flight closed 39.47 points, or 0.55%, lower, at 7,129.21p on Thursday.Elsewhere, the German Dax decreased by 1.35% and the French Cac decreased by 1.25%.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “US investors have shaken off...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE firmly in the black as travel shares recover

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Wednesday as travel and hospitality shares rebounded from recent Omicron-fuelled losses. The FTSE 100 was up 1.3% at 7,148.58. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "An ugly combination of a Covid-related knock to growth,...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. The above figure (91,100,066) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London close: FTSE rallies as Omicron concerns ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday as worries about the Omicron Covid variant eased. The FTSE 100 closed up 1.6% at 7,168.68. AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: "The volatility that's marked the last few days hasn't gone away but today's action has at least been positive pretty much across the board. Investors have likely grabbed onto the comments from a WHO official that Omicron is in most cases mild and that there's no evidence that vaccine efficacy should be reduced.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

UK's Rightmove forecasts 5% rise in property prices for 2022

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British. residential property are likely to rise by 5% next year, but. London looks set to underperform the national trend, the. country's largest property website, Rightmove, forecast. on Wednesday. British property prices surged through most of last year's. lockdown and for much...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil. prices fell sharply on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warned. that existing vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against. the new coronavirus variant, spurring investors to pile into. safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 951.74 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS

