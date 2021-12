In 2015, Burger King realized that it had been operating in Spain for 40 years. Obviously, it had to commemorate the occasion. But how? Why, with wine, of course! As Dieline reported at the time, Burger King initially offered wine to appeal to its Spanish consumer base. Playing on that history, it created 40 bottles of Whopper Wine. Trend Hunter writes that what made the wine special was that it was aged in barrels that fire grills had treated to complement the taste of a Burger King burger. However, only 40 contest winners would ever own a bottle of Whopper Wine. So, in a more expansive sign of celebration, Burger King also decided to open 50 more locations in the country and hire 1,000 more people.

