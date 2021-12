There was an era when managerial changes in Manchester were confined to the blue half, but on the day Pep Guardiola saw off Ole Gunnar Solskjær, he also claimed the scalp of a rather more decorated coach. Rafael Benítez is the Champions League winner who has now gone six games without a victory. Instead, the Spaniard with the most to celebrate was Rodri, who delivered a stunning strike, and the Liverpool alumnus with much to savour was Raheem Sterling, who was lured to Anfield by the current Everton manager.

