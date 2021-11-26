Xbox series X UK stock - live: Asda restocks in-demand console - as it happened

Happy Black Friday, one and all! Yes, we know the sales have been going on for three weeks now already, but today is the big day itself and we’re in a celebratory mood. Hopefully this will encourage retailers to announce new Xbox series X stock...

Speaking of the Xbox series X, it’s now over a year old and has been breaking sales records all over the place these last 12 months, but despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

