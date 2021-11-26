ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks, Oil Plummet As New Virus Variant Sparks Panic

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stock markets and oil prices plunged Friday over fears of a new coronavirus variant that scientists warn could be more infectious than Delta and more resistant to vaccines, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global economic recovery. Haven investments the yen and Swiss franc rallied but the dollar...

www.ibtimes.com

IBTimes

IBTimes

