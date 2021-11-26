ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s antitrust fines Google, Apple for commercial use of data

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet’s Google and iPhone maker Apple 10 million euros ($11.23 million) each for “aggressive practices” linked to the commercial use of...

Related
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2021: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Antitrust#Reuters#Alphabet
CNET

Apple Watch 8 rumors: Health features, design changes and more

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is already working on a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 7 even though we're months away from a launch. This year's Apple-made digital timepiece didn't receive many significant changes apart from an enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. That means the company might be paving the way for a more pronounced revamp in the next-gen Apple Watch, especially in the health department -- and especially in light of the prolonged reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
kdal610.com

Goldman launches cloud-based software in partnership with Amazon Web Services

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Tuesday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services Inc to create a software for cloud-based data and analytics for financial institutions. The new product, called Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data, will allow hedge funds and asset managers, among other firms, with...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down – CNBC

(Reuters) – Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey expected to step down, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/3pbZGzW on Monday, citing sources. Shares of the microblogging platform surged 10% in premarket trading. Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple has been fined $11M for misuse of customer data in Italy

Apple has been fined €10M ($11.3M) in Italy for what competition authorities say is the misuse of customer data. Google has been fined the same amount for the same thing. It follows a $225M fine in the same country earlier this week for price fixing between Apple and Amazon …
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Google, Apple fined $11.2 million each for failure to disclose how they collect and use users’ data

Early this week, Italy’s antitrust regulator fined Amazon and Apple a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products. The Italian watchdog said the contractual provisions of a 2018 agreement between the companies were set up in such a way that only selected resellers were allowed to sell the two products on Amazon.
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Google and Apple fined by Italian competition authority for “aggressive practices” in data usage

Apple is no stranger to antitrust investigations, particularly as the company was recently fined, alongside Amazon, just a couple of days ago in Italy. Now Apple has been fined again for “aggressive practices” pertaining to its selling of user data, but this time, the company has been fined alongside Google for the same reasons. Both companies have been fined €10 million, which is the maximum permitted according to Italian law.
BUSINESS
gsmarena.com

Italy slaps Amazon and Apple with €200 million anti-trust fines

Italy’s antitrust authority has fined Amazon €68.7 million and Apple €134.5 million for anti-competitive practices. Both companies will be appealing the fine. The problem lies in an agreement between Amazon and Apple from 2018 that allowed only Amazon and select resellers to offer Apple and Beats products on Amazon Italy. Additionally, there were restriction placed on cross-border sales.
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Italy Fines Amazon, Apple $253M for 'Anti-Competitive Cooperation'

Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) has issued Amazon and Apple with large fines after concluding the two companies worked together to control sales of Apple and Beats products. As Reuters reports, the AGCM discovered "contractual provisions" as part of an agreement between the two companies back in 2018 limiting which resellers...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple fined $150M over Italy sales agreement with Amazon

Apple and Amazon have been fined by an Italian antitrust authority. It's over claims they put in place restrictions to stop some people selling Beats and Apple products on Amazon's marketplace. The pair were fined over $200M collectively. Both Apple and Amazon have been fined by Italy's AGCM antitrust body,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Italy fines Apple and Amazon over Beats headphones

Italy's competition watchdog has fined Amazon and Apple more than €200m (£168m) for allegedly flouting competition regulations. The fine relates to Beats headphones, a brand bought by Apple for $3bn (£1.8bn at the time) in 2014. A 2018 agreement between the tech giants meant only selected resellers could sell the...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple and Amazon price fixing: Fined $225M by antitrust regulator

An Italian investigation into alleged Apple and Amazon price fixing in the sale of both Apple and Beats products has found the companies guilty. They have each been fined by the antitrust regulator. The two companies have also been ordered to end their restrictive agreement on the sale of Beats...
BUSINESS

