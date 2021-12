Help here will be appreciated. I am migrating a pair of PA-5220's to Active-Passive as they are currently Active-Active. First job in the task is to change the interfaces from /30 to /29 subnets. This is to ensure that both firewalls sit within the same subnet rather than be in isolated /30s. The migration is needed as the VPNs only reside on the Active-Primary and not Active-Secondary so there is no VPN resilience. Floating IP can't be used as it doesn't work without the interfaces being in the same subnet (tried and tested).

