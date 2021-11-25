Tom Hogan, Taralynne Tackley and others from Keystone Mission hand out meals, clothing and bedding to those in need on Public Square Thursday afternoon. Hogan, 55, of Mountain Top says, ‘I’m very grateful for everything I have and it’s just time to give back.’ Ryan Evans | Times Leader

Keystone Mission distributes food, clothes necessities on holiday

WILKES-BARRE — Keystone Mission was on Public Square Thursday afternoon handing out to-go meals, as well as clothes and other necessities for those in need. For one volunteer of the organization, she understands all too well what it’s like to be homeless.

Taralynne Tackley, 21, originally from New York and now residing in Exeter, said she was homeless at 16. This cause, she notes, is very close to her own heart. “This type of stuff wasn’t available, or at least I just didn’t have the knowledge of where to go, so I think it’s just really amazing to be a part of something to help other people.”

She went on to say that it doesn’t matter how many meals she hands out, it’s more about talking to people and giving them, “a little extra love.”

Keystone Mission is an award-winning, local faith-based organization with locations in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. They’re focus, according to their website, is to transform lives through relationships by the hope of the Gospel.

Homelessness, Tackley explained, is much more than what the public perceives.

“There’s definitely like a stigma that goes with being homeless,” she said, “but it’s so much more than that. These are real people … and you know … humanity needs humanity.”

Tom Hogan, 55, of Mountain Top took a break from handing out supplies from the back of the Keystone van to speak with a reporter. Hogan got involved with Keystone Mission around four months ago saying, “I just felt like I needed to give back. I’ve been blessed in my life and given many things. I’m grateful for everything I have,” and he wants to pay that forward to those who might be less fortunate.

Hogan believes giving back is not only right, but that it’s “very rewarding”, even saying it is beyond words to really express. He likes being known and requested by name, saying, “they’ll talk to you and tell you their problems and it really means a lot, just being able to help.”

The homeless population, he says, “don’t get a friendly reception from society and it’s pretty sad.” As Keystone CEO & Executive Director, Justin Behrens put it: “No guest should be alone on Thanksgiving. I am truly thankful to the community, our volunteers, our donors, and staff for giving a meal, care, and support to those in need.”

The meals and other items provided for this event came from many generous, local partners, individuals, church groups and businesses, personifying Tackley’s lived experience of “humanity needing humanity.”

Kind gestures of humanity, of course, don’t need to be material or monetary. Sometimes simply being an ear to listen, or a shoulder to lean on can be worth so much more.