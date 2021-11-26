St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen feeds stomachs, souls

Workers take care of the guests at Saint Vincent de Paul kitchen in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Thursday before heading home to their families. Director Mike Cianciotta says of his staff and clients, ‘They’re part of our family.’ Ryan Evans | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — There was plenty to be thankful for at Saint Vincent de Paul kitchen in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. For those in attendance, the meal was secondary to companionship and seeing old friends.

Ronnie Kane, 69, who has spent his entire life in Wilkes-Barre, currently residing in East End Towers, took a break from his plate of turkey, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and all the traditional fixings to speak with a reporter. “The food is the minor part for me,” Kane said, “I get to see some friends I haven’t seen in a while. I haven’t seen some of ’em in two years,” referring to the time spent apart over the pandemic.

Kane isn’t homeless, but he was at one point, saying he became broke and homeless after a gambling addiction. His focus, however, wasn’t his personal journey. He wanted to address the stigma surrounding homelessness.

“A lot of people have a misconception when they hear ‘soup kitchen,’ that everyone’s a drug addict, they’re homeless, this or that. Could be the furthest thing from the truth. I know a lot of people who work full time who have to come down here because the food price has risen so much.”

Nearing his 70th birthday, Kane offers some sagely wisdom, “People always say, ‘don’t judge somebody until you’ve walked in their shoes’, well I’ve walked in all kinds of shoes, from flip-flops to wingtips. I’m blessed with decent health, awesome family, great friends, all the important things in life. My wants are simple and my needs are fulfilled”, and perhaps Kane’s idea of togetherness is the precise reason for the season.

Mike Cianciotta, who has been the Director of Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen for nine years now, offered similar sentiments to the companionship he sees, day-in and day-out. “These are our clients that come in all the time. Today they get a special meal. It enables people who can’t afford to have a Thanksgiving meal the opportunity to come in, sit down, socialize and feel like they have a family, you know? They’re part of our family.”

That family, as Cianciotta notes, isn’t only around for the holidays: Saint Vincent de Paul operates year-round. And although there was a slightly smaller turnout for the holiday this year due to COVID-19 precautions, it was still jovial, as volunteers take time on the holidays to serve those in need, before going to celebrate with their own families.

CEO Thanksgiving Project

Its food bank is supported by the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO).

Separately, CEO’s Annual Thanksgiving Project helped feed 5,573 families throughout Luzerne and Wyoming Counties this year, according to a press release from the organization.

CEO, which began in 1965 to help combat poverty per their website, believes in “People Helping People,” and had numerous partners this year, including Saint Vincent de Paul.

The Annual Thanksgiving Program is made possible by generous donations from numerous businesses and individuals, but as Judge Hugh F. Mundy, President of CEO Board of Directors said, “A project of this size could only occur as a result of our dedicated volunteers and community support.”

For anyone looking to get involved at Saint Vincent de Paul, they can contact the Scranton Diocese Website, Catholic Human/Social Services, or call directly at 570-829-7796 ext. 301.

For those still wishing to provide donations to CEO, visit www.givefood.org.